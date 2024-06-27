Belgium vs. Ukraine prediction, odds, start time: UEFA Euro 2024 picks, June 26 bets by proven soccer insider

Belgium and Ukraine each try to advance to the knockout stage of UEFA Euro 2024 after they meet at Stuttgart Area in Stuttgart, Germany, on Wednesday for his or her closing Group E match. The group has been essentially the most aggressive within the event, as all 4 groups – together with Romania and Slovakia – are even in factors after splitting their first two contests. A victory would safe a spot within the Spherical of 16 for both Belgium or Ukraine, whereas each may advance with quite a lot of ends in the 2 Group E video games. The Belgians reached the quarterfinals in every of the final two editions of the competitors, whereas the Ukrainians appeared in that spherical for the primary time in 2020.

Kickoff is ready for midday ET. The Belgians are -160 favorites (threat $160 to win $100) within the newest Belgium vs. Ukraine odds, whereas the Ukrainians are +470 underdogs. A 90-minute draw is priced at +290 and the over/beneath for whole targets scored is 2.5.

Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has huge data of leagues and gamers throughout the globe. Since becoming a member of SportsLine, he has lined the English Premier League, Serie A, the FA Cup and far more.

Listed here are the betting traces and developments for Ukraine vs. Belgium:

Belgium vs. Ukraine cash line: Belgium -160, Ukraine +470, Draw +290

Belgium vs. Ukraine over/beneath: 2.5 targets

Belgium vs. Ukraine unfold: Belgium -0.5 (-160)

BEL: The Belgians have allowed multiple objective simply as soon as of their final 9 matches throughout all competitions

UKR: The Ukrainians have misplaced solely two of their final 11 general contests

Why you must again Belgium

The 1-0 loss to Slovakia within the group-stage opener was the Belgians’ solely defeat in 17 matches since their 2-0 setback in opposition to Morocco throughout group play on the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The membership recorded 10 wins and 5 attracts following that loss and bounced again from the disappointing outcome versus the Slovakians with a 2-0 overcome Romania. It was the sixth clear sheet posted by Belgium of their eight contests throughout all competitions and eleventh within the 17 video games because the loss to Morocco.

The Belgians obtained offensive contributions from midfielders Youri Tielemans and Kevin De Bruyne within the victory in opposition to Romania. The 27-year-old Tielemans set the nationwide workforce document for the quickest objective to start out a match when he transformed 73 seconds into the win, whereas the 32-year-old De Bruyne padded the lead within the eightieth minute along with his twenty eighth worldwide objective, tying him for fifth place in Belgium’s historical past. Striker Romelu Lukaku, who notched an help on Tielemans’ objective, is the nation’s all-time chief with 85 targets. See which workforce to choose right here.

Why you must again Ukraine

The Ukrainians additionally started the event with a loss, a 3-0 setback in opposition to Romania. Additionally they bounced again with a victory as they rallied to edge Slovakia 2-1 final Friday. After permitting the opening objective within the seventeenth minute, Ukraine knotted the competition when midfielder Mykola Shaparenko transformed within the 54th minute.

It was the second profession worldwide objective for the 25-year-old, who netted his first in a 1-1 draw with France in a 2022 World Cup qualifier in September 2021. Shaparenko wasn’t completed on Friday, nevertheless, as he arrange striker Roman Yaremchuk’s winner within the eightieth minute. Striker Artem Dovbyk, who led La Liga in 2023-24 with 24 targets for Girona, scored in every of Ukraine’s two worldwide pleasant matches previous to this event. See which workforce to choose right here.

