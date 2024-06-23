Belgium vs Romania live updates: Tielemans and De Bruyne goals secure Euro 2024 win

Domenico Tedesco added post-match: “I am very relieved that we received the sport, it was essential to get that three factors and naturally we missed some possibilities. It will be nice if we might have tied up the sport earlier on.”

When requested about his facet’s profligacy, he added: “Yeah, it is a pity (that we would have liked so many possibilities to attain). I believe it was potential to attain three, 4 or 5 objectives tonight. It is nice we create these sorts of possibilities and we have to say affected person.

“I’ve recognized Kevin (De Bruyne) for a couple of 12 months now. He was not accessible to us throughout the qualifiers. You’ll be able to really feel how optimistic he’s and it is essential we get the lads on the pitch in that mind set.

“I believe we knew how they had been going to play with their 4-1-4-1. We knew how they’d defend. We determined to play with these gamers to counter that. We needed to endure at occasions, however that is soccer.”