Belgium rebounds from loss with royalty in attendance

COLOGNE, Germany — In entrance of Belgium’s royal household, King Kev sealed the win.

Belgium shook off the shock of dropping to Slovakia in its opening recreation of the European Championship by beating Romania 2-0 on Saturday.

Kevin De Bruyne’s second-half purpose accomplished the win after Youri Tielemans scored within the second minute at Cologne Stadium.

Watching on have been Belgium’s King Philippe and Queen Mathilde.

“We knew what we would have liked to do. We wanted to win in any other case we have been going dwelling,” De Bruyne mentioned. “I’ll do all the pieces I can to maintain the lads on observe.”

This was simply what Belgium wanted after the Slovakia stunner, which raised the prospect of one other early exit from a serious match after being eradicated on the group stage of the 2022 World Cup.

Tielemans gave the No. 3-ranked crew on this planet a flying begin with a purpose from the sting of the world. De Bruyne transformed direct from Belgium goalkeeper Koen Casteels’ lengthy kick within the eightieth.

The outcome means all 4 groups in Group E have three factors and there may be all to play for within the last spherical of video games on Wednesday, when Belgium performs Ukraine and Romania takes on Slovakia.

“I am very relieved we received the sport. It was crucial to get the three factors,” Belgium Coach Domenico Tedesco mentioned.

Whereas Belgium received, there was extra frustration for Romelu Lukaku, who had a 3rd purpose dominated out by VAR at these Euros.

Nonetheless, he was on the middle of his crew’s nice begin when laying the ball off for Tielemans to drive in low from the sting of the field.

Belgium has been criticized for failing to stay as much as expectations up to now, and its opening defeat wouldn’t have helped the arrogance among the many squad going into Saturday’s recreation.

Tielemans’ purpose appeared to raise the stress, and Belgium dominated the remainder of the half with 67% of possession.

CZECH REPUBLIC 1,

GEORGIA 1

HAMBURG, Germany — Georgia earned its first ever level at a serious match after drawing with the Czech Republic. It was practically a win.

Midfielder Saba Lobjanidze fired his shot narrowly over the bar with the final kick of the sport as Georgia’s promising three-on-one counterattack got here to nothing.

Lobjanidze — who performs for Atlanta United within the U.S. state of Georgia — appeared to be in tears after the ultimate whistle and was comforted by Coach Willy Sagnol.

“As I attempted to inform him, those who by no means tried, they may by no means miss. And one of the best ways to overlook is to attempt,” Sagnol mentioned.

“Some blended emotions after the match within the locker room. For the primary minutes I believe the gamers have been a bit dissatisfied due to this huge alternative however I hope they may rapidly get the truth that they bought their first ever level in a serious match.”

There was a giant mismatch in expertise, with the Czech crew enjoying in its eighth consecutive European Championship and Georgia, which was as soon as a part of the Soviet Union, making its debut as an impartial nation.

Earlier, video critiques have been within the highlight.

The Czechs dominated the opening levels and celebrated the opening purpose within the twenty third minute when Adam Hlozek bundled the ball into the web on the far publish off a protracted throw.

Replays, nevertheless, confirmed Hlozek’s shot bounced again off goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili and in off the Czech ahead’s face and arm.

The scenario was reversed when Georgia defender Guram Kashia shot straight on the goalkeeper simply earlier than halftime. Georgia followers rued the missed probability however celebrated when a video assessment discovered the ball got here off Czech defender Robin Hranac’s arm a few seconds earlier.

PORTUGAL 3,

TURKEY 0

DORTMUND, Germany — By the tip, it was laborious to know what Cristiano Ronaldo was extra sad about.

Failing to attain for the second consecutive recreation on the European Championship or having to fend off repeated makes an attempt for selfies by his adoring followers.

In what proved to be a wild match for the five-time world participant of the 12 months, Ronaldo had no objectives, one help and a minimum of 4 selfie-pursuing area invaders for firm in Portugal’s chaotic win over Turkey that secured a spot within the spherical of 16.

Ronaldo, one of many world’s hottest and well-known sport stars, was the focus as at all times at Westfalenstadion. Simply not how he might need anticipated.

“That is the value you pay for being so acknowledged on this planet of soccer,” mentioned Bernardo Silva, Ronaldo’s Portugal teammate.

Ronaldo did get his first purpose involvement of the match when he arrange the third by Bruno Fernandes with an unselfish move. He might simply have tried a shot after being performed clear by way of.

“It was a pure second of Portuguese soccer,” Portugal Coach Roberto Martinez mentioned in reward of Ronaldo, his captain. “It needs to be proven in each academy in world soccer.”

Then issues bought a bit foolish — and doubtlessly unsafe — for the previous Actual Madrid, Manchester United and Juventus striker.

Ronaldo was superb posing for {a photograph} with a younger boy who evaded stewards to get on the sphere within the 69th minute earlier than whipping out his mobile phone. That fan sprinted off earlier than being stopped and escorted away — however not earlier than he waved to the gang.

Nevertheless, Ronaldo actually wasn’t amused when two different followers with telephones on the prepared tried the identical trick within the last jiffy of the sport. He threw his arms up in disgust the primary time and appeared to actively attempt to keep away from the following one as he defended a nook.

After the ultimate whistle, there have been extra safety breaches as a fan sporting a Portugal jersey tried to get near Ronaldo whereas holding a cellphone. He was quickly tackled to the bottom earlier than two extra supporters have been stopped from confronting Ronaldo as Portugal’s gamers walked off the sphere.

Belgium’s King Philippe, Queen Mathilde, Prince Emmanuel and Prince Gabriel arrive for a Group E match between Belgium and Romania on the Euro 2024 soccer match in Cologne, Germany, Saturday, June 22, 2024. (AP Picture/Martin Meissner)

