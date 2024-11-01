Beetlejuice on Today, Live, Kelly Clarkson

Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice: Michael Keaton’s character from the Tim Burton franchise was basically summoned from throughout the TV talk-show panorama on Halloween with hosts on NBC’s Right now present, the syndicated Reside With Kelly and Mark and The Kelly Clarkson Present all dressing up because the ghost with essentially the most.

On Thursday’s Right now, Al Roker dressed up as Beetlejuice and Dylan Dreyer dressed as Winona Ryder’s Lydia Deetz. And on Reside With Kelly and Mark later Thursday morning, Kelly Ripa took on Deetz with Mark Consuelos sporting the Beetlejuice ensemble.

Kelly Clarkson additionally donned a Beetlejuice costume on her eponymous daytime discuss present. She kicked off the present with a spooky Kellyoke of “Banana Boat (Day-O).”

Whereas Beetlejuice made plenty of apperances on Thursday, Consuelos and Ripa modified costumes a number of occasions all through this yr’s Solely Murders within the Constructing-inspired “Solely Halloween within the Constructing” Halloween present. That is the final Halloween celebration in Reside‘s present studio earlier than the present strikes to a brand new Soho house within the spring.

Right now‘s “VHS Rewind” celebration was centered across the hosts searching the aisles at a Blockbuster-esque video rental retailer. The NBC morning present personalities then reworked into memorable characters from beloved motion pictures.

Along with the Beetlejuice duo of Dreyer and Roker, Savannah Guthrie dressed as Legally Blonde‘s Elle Woods (Reese Witherspoon), with Luke Wilson becoming a member of her in a shock look reprising his function as love curiosity Emmett. Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager dressed as Jack (Leonardo DiCaprio) and Rose (Kate Winslet) from Titanic, whereas Craig Melvin took on one other character on the middle of a long-awaited follow-up movie that debuted this fall, Beverly Hills Cop‘s Alex Foley (Eddie Murphy). In the meantime, Carson Daly and Sheinelle Jones dressed as Austin Powers (Mike Myers) and Foxxy Cleopatra (Beyoncé), respectively, from Austin Powers in Goldmember. Willie Geist took on Anchorman‘s Ron Burgundy (Will Ferrell), Peter Alexander cleaned up as Mrs. Doubtfire (Robin Williams), and Laura Jarrett pumped up the gang as Gabrielle Union’s Isis from Deliver It On.

On Reside with Kelly and Mark, the hosts kicked issues off with an Solely Murders within the Constructing-inspired chilly open, the place they launched the “Solely Halloween within the Constructing” theme of this yr’s particular. After a gap scene harking back to season 4’s first episode, Ripa and Consuelos had been proven dressed as Mabel (Selena Gomez) and Charles-Haden Savage (Steve Martin), with producer Michael Gelman as Martin Brief’s Oliver, as they recorded a podcast.

The trio then walked by means of the constructing as they comically ignored apparent clues of a assassin on the unfastened (together with a smoking gun and pink herring) and bumped into Solely Murders castmember Da’Vine Pleasure Randolph.

Ripa and Consuelos then took the stage as Lydia and Beetlejuice, dancing to the opening tune from Netflix hit The Good Couple, with the hosts and viewers members even making an attempt the viral dance from the present on the finish of the particular.

The hosts made plenty of costume modifications all through Thursday’s particular, utilizing an onstage elevator to modify ensembles.

Different costumes included Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce (a well-liked alternative final yr) on the US Open, Girl Deadpool and Deadpool with visitor Joey Fatone as Wolverine from Deadpool and Wolverine and Girl Gaga’s Harley Quinn and Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker from Joker: Folie à Deux.

As standard, the particular additionally featured pre-taped segments that took the type of spoof trailers and advertisements. There was a preview for an Inside Out-inspired menopause movie with Ripa as “misplaced Pleasure,” hoping she didn’t meet the identical destiny as metabolism, which “disappeared months in the past” and Consuelos as rage. Ripa and Consuelos additionally introduced collectively Olympics viral sensations Raygun, the Australian breakdancer, and Anthony Ammirati, the French pole vaulter who knocked over the crossbar together with his penis, in a faux Hallmark vacation film, A Gold Medal Christmas, the place the 2 athletes fall in love. Ripa and Consuelos additionally spoofed the Chimp Loopy Max collection. And the present paid tribute to former govt answerable for manufacturing Artwork Moore, who retired in September, with an advert for an Solely Followers-inspired Solely Artwork Followers “grownup premium content material channel,” starring Moore and with a closing card that learn “We’re followers of Artwork. Perpetually.”

ABC’s Good Morning America continued its sample lately of not having its hosts gown up for Halloween.

And The View this yr skipped its Halloween celebration in gentle of the upcoming election, however the present did open with a dream sequence that includes a few of Donald Trump’s most scary rhetoric and showcased popular culture and politics-inspired youngsters costumes, together with youngsters dressed as Trump, his Democratic opponent Kamala Harris and convicted fraudster turned Dancing With the Stars contestant Anna Delvey.