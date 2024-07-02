Beetlejuice Beetlejuice to open 2024 Venice Film Festival

Say his identify. The 81st Venice Worldwide Movie Competition will kick off this 12 months with the world premiere of Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, Tim Burton‘s hotly-anticipated sequel to his 1988 comedy-horror hit.

The movie can have its world premiere in Venice on August 28, screening out of competitors.

Beetlejuice alums Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder, and Catherine O’Hara re-team for the sequel, joined by Justin Theroux, Monica Bellucci, Jenna Ortega, and Willem Dafoe. The Warner Bros. launch goes out in North America on September 6 and internationally starting September 4.

“Beetlejuice Beetlejuice marks the long-awaited return of some of the iconic characters of Tim Burton’s cinema, but additionally the glad affirmation of the extraordinary visionary expertise and the masterly realization of some of the fascinating auteurs of his time,” mentioned Venice creative director Alberto Barbera, noting the pageant was “honored and proud to host the world premiere of a piece that includes a stunning swing of artistic creativeness and driving hallucinatory rhythm.”

Added Burton: “I’m very excited by this. It means so much to me to have the world premiere of this movie on the Venice Movie Competition.”

Warners has a powerful observe document in Venice. The studio premiered Todd Phillips’ Joker on the Lido in 2019, efficiently launching the movie each as a superhero-adjacent blockbuster and, after it received Venice’s Golden Lion for finest movie, as an awards-season contender. WB did it once more in Venice in 2021 with Dune, the bold adaptation of Frank Herbert’s sci-fi epic from Canadian director Denis Villeneuve, making a crowd-screaming sensation on the pageant that lit a fireplace underneath the movie, serving to it to its eventual $400 million-plus international gross.

The 81st Venice Movie Competition runs from August 28 to September 7.