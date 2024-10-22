‘Beef’ Renewed for Season 2 With Oscar Isaac, Carey Mulligan

Netflix is prepared for a second serving of Beef.

The streamer has picked up a second season of the anthology collection from creator Lee Sung Jin. Oscar Isaac, Carey Mulligan, Charles Melton and Cailee Spaeny will head the solid for the second installment, which could have eight 30-minute episodes (down from 10 for season one).

Season two will heart on a younger couple that “witnesses an alarming struggle between their boss and his spouse, triggering chess strikes of favors and coercion within the elitist world of a rustic membership and its Korean billionaire proprietor.”

A second season has been within the works for a while, following Beef’s sturdy exhibiting on the 2023 Emmys — the place it gained eight awards, together with finest restricted/anthology collection, performing honors for leads Ali Wong and Steven Yeun and writing and directing statues for Jin. Isaac and Mulligan had been in negotiations to star in season two in the course of the summer time.

Following the Emmys, Jin informed The Hollywood Reporter that he’s “consistently writing stuff down” for potential story concepts: “I feel Beef will simply by its title all the time have [conflict] simmering beneath, however by way of what the opposite layers might be, that’s one thing that I’d really want to take a while and see deep inside what needs to come back out.”

Jin will as soon as once more function showrunner on Beef, government producing with Yeun, Wong and Jake Schreier. A24 produces the collection.

Isaac just lately signed on to a vampire thriller titled Flesh of the Gods reverse Kristen Stewart and can play the title function in Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein, due for launch subsequent 12 months. Mulligan earned her third Oscar nomination earlier this 12 months for Maestro and starred reverse Adam Sandler in Netflix’s function Spaceman. Riverdale star Melton is coming off of Netflix’s Could December. Spaeny’s current credit embrace Civil Conflict, Alien: Romulus and Priscilla.