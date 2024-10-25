Beavers and Warriors slated for Saturday

BEMIDJI, Minn. – The Bemidji State College Beavers soccer group travels to Winona, Minn. this Saturday to finish towards the Winona State College Warriors at 1 p.m.



Winona State leads the all-time collection towards Bemidji State 46-33-1. In recent times, the Beavers have discovered a spark and are on a three-game win streak over the Warriors with the newest assembly ending in a 36-10 victory for BSU on Sep. 16, 2023 at Chet Anderson Stadium. The Beavers haven’t travelled to Winona since Aug. 31, 2017, a recreation which they misplaced 30-20.



Bemidji State Notes

The Beavers are 5-2 this season with a 4-2 file in NSIC play.

BSU comes into the weekend after a dominating win over Minot State College final Saturday. Within the Twentieth-straight victory over the MSU Beavers, BSU took the win by a rating of 21-9.

Offensively, the Beavers are led by Jayden Washington on the bottom, Sam McGath by means of the air and Brice Peters on the receiving finish.

on the bottom, by means of the air and on the receiving finish. Washington has marked 79 dashing makes an attempt this season with 416 web yards and two touchdowns. McGath has additionally been a big issue within the Beavers’ run recreation, marking 72 makes an attempt with 298 yards and 4 touchdowns, two coming final weekend towards Minot State.

McGath discovered his spot because the No. 1 quarterback for the Beavers, finishing 121 of 190 passes with 14 passing touchdowns and a completion share of .637. He averages 196.57 passing yards per recreation.

Peters leads the Beavers’ receiving core by over 300 yards with 619 on 36 receptions and eight touchdowns. Simply behind him is Drayton Lehman with 316 yards on 37 receptions with two touchdowns.

with 316 yards on 37 receptions with two touchdowns. Defensively, Colton Hinrichs has marked probably the most whole tackles with 40, 20 solo and 20 assisted. Defensive linemen Marcus Hansen and Stephen Hoffman have every dominated in opponents’ backfields, every grabbing 6.5 tackles for a loss with Hansen tallying 38 TFL yards and Hoffman marking 25. Hansen additionally leads the group with 4.5 sacks for 28 whole yards.

The Beavers have discovered themselves within the excessive ranks of many NCAA Division II statistical classes this season. At the moment, the Beavers are ninth in 4th down conversion share, fourth in blocked punts, first in blocked punts allowed, seventh for time of possession, and ninth in whole protection.

Together with a number of NCAA Prime 10 stats, the Beavers are fifteenth in third down conversions on each offense and protection, twelfth in first downs protection, tackles for loss allowed and scoring protection, twenty first for completion share, twenty fourth in kickoff return protection, seventeenth in passing yards allowed and twenty fourth in dashing protection and offense.

The group leads the NSIC in third down conv. on offense and protection, blocked punts and blocked punts allowed, first down protection, scoring protection, time of possession and whole protection.



Winona State Notes

The Warriors at present sit at a 3-4 file with a cut up 3-3 file within the NSIC. They arrive off a 31-0 shutout loss to now No. 25/20 Augustana College final weekend.

Winona State averages 24.43 factors per recreation and has held opponents to 22 per recreation this season.

The Warriors have marked 1120 dashing yards (160 per recreation) and 1530 passing yards (218.57 per recreation) this season. They’ve discovered touchdowns comparatively evenly every manner with 11 on the bottom and 10 by means of the air.

Cair’ron Hendred has pulled ahead because the dashing chief for WSU this sea- son. The redshirt junior working again averages 53 dashing yards per recreation and has grabbed 4 of the Warriors’ touchdowns this season. Simply behind Hendred is Ty Gavin with 41.43 yards per recreation and 4 touchdowns of his personal.

Although the Warriors change up their quarterback relying on the circum- stances, Cole Stenstrom leads the best way with 1030 passing yards and a 139 quarterback ranking. He has marked a completion share of 58.47% and 5 touchdowns. The second choice for WSU is Jackson Flottmeyer with a 58.46 completion share and 4 touchdowns with 469 yards.

On the receiving finish, Sylvere Campbell has marked 30 receptions for 577 yards and 4 touchdowns. Averaging 82.43 yards per recreation, Campbell has tallied over 340 extra yards than the following closest receiver on the WSU lineup, Cayden Holcomb.

Defensively, Brent Jeske has marked 38 whole tackles with 21 solo and 17 assisted. Simply behind him with 29, Kyjaun Vengrowsky has additionally tabbed six tackles for a lack of 22 yards and 4.5 sacks. Jeske has additionally grabbed an interception and marked three move breakups.

The Beavers and Warriors are tied on the high of the NSIC for blocked punts with two every.

WSU will get two dwelling weekends in a row with internet hosting the Beavers this week- finish and College of Minnesota Duluth on Nov. 2.



With simply three weeks remaining within the common season, the Beavers be again on the Chet on Nov. 2 after they host (RV) Wayne State School at 1 p.m. They are going to then head to Moorhead, Minn. for the annual Battle Axe Recreation towards Minnesota State College Moorhead on Nov. 9 at midday. The Beavers shut out the common season by internet hosting No. 25/20 Augustana College on Nov. 16 at 1 p.m.



