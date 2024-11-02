Beats’ picks: Will Duke football pull of a road upset against No. 5 Miami?

For the ACC slate, our soccer beat writers predict whether or not the Blue Devils will decide up a win of their weekly matchup. Duke soccer is coming off a heartbreaking loss to SMU, however will look to bounce again on the highway in opposition to Miami:

Ranjan Jindal: Miami 30-20

Duke’s offense confirmed indicators of life in opposition to Miami, and I feel the Blue Devils can put up some factors in opposition to an inconsistent Hurricanes secondary. The defensive gameplan needs to be related in opposition to Cam Ward as Kevin Jennings, however I feel Ward is simply just too proficient. Damien Martinez is the distinction for me, however I feel Duke fights laborious on the highway.

Dom Fenoglio: Miami 27-17

Duke’s protection has been excellent thus far, however Miami’s offense has been even higher. The Hurricanes are first within the nation in each factors per recreation and yards per recreation, and are led by Heisman candidate Cam Ward. I feel the Blue Devils’ protection will maintain their very own — comparatively talking. Nonetheless, I’ve a tough time discovering a manner for Duke to come back out on prime on the highway in opposition to a top-five workforce.

Caleb Dudley: Miami 27-10

In my preseason media poll, I picked Cam Ward to win the ACC Participant of the 12 months and the Hurricanes to make the convention championship. At this level within the season, I see no purpose to vary that. Ward and firm has been dynamic, and I don’t assume even a stout Blue Satan protection will have the ability to totally include them. Mix that with an offense that faces a star-studded Hurricane defensive entrance, and I feel Duke falls flat within the Manny Diaz revenge recreation.

Martin Heintzelman: Miami 23-17

Duke has proven that its protection is totally able to retaining it in video games in opposition to good groups. Sadly for the Blue Devils, Miami is a good workforce. Quarterback Cam Ward and the Hurricanes are the most effective scoring groups within the nation, with a strong protection to again it up. The Duke secondary ought to have the ability to maintain again the worst of it, however between the offensive woes that the Blue Devils have handled and the chemistry and cohesion of the Miami assault, don’t anticipate this one to go nicely for the guests. Rodrigo Amare: Miami 31-14 Taking part in at Miami would be the hardest problem of coach Manny Diaz’s younger profession with the Blue Devils. Duke faces a way more proficient opponent hungry to get revenge after the Blue Devils blew out the Hurricanes two years in the past. Whereas Duke’s stout protection could make the sport extra aggressive than most followers would possibly assume, Miami merely possesses an excessive amount of offensive firepower for the Blue Devils to include over the course of 60 minutes. Duke should play a near-perfect recreation to have an opportunity of pulling off the upset. Abby DiSalvo: Duke 31-27

An upset in opposition to Miami is unbelievable in virtually each sense — aside from the truth that Duke soccer appears proof against likelihood. The Blue Devils play their finest soccer with the playing cards stacked in opposition to them, so I’m standing by my preseason prediction that they stroll away with Saturday’s win. Manny Diaz has one thing to show in his return to Exhausting Rock Stadium, and final week’s still-stinging loss might encourage the decisive offense Duke has been lacking. Add in a protection able to muting Cam Ward’s historically robust passing recreation, and this upset is way from far-fetched.

Tyler Walley: Miami 34-27

For as proficient as No. 5 Miami is, it has not performed essentially the most constant in-conference soccer. Shut wins in opposition to Cal, Louisville and Virginia Tech have demonstrated that a lot, and the Hurricanes are extra weak than many would possibly anticipate. Add Maalik Murphy, who simply accomplished his finest recreation as a Blue Satan, and I feel this contest has all of the makings of a shootout. Whereas I do assume Duke will play valiantly as much as its competitors — particularly in a Diaz revenge recreation — expertise remains to be essential, and thus I’ve Hurricanes defeating the Blue Devils by a landing.

Season data

Jindal: 5-0

Fenoglio: 3-2

Dudley: 4-1

Heintzelman: 3-2

Amare: 4-1

DiSalvo: 4-1

Walley: 4-1

