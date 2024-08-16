BeatKing, well-known Houston rapper, producer passes away

FOX 26 has discovered Houston rapper and well-known producer BeatKing has handed away.

BeatKing, often known as Justin Riley, was simply 39 years previous.

His supervisor stated, “Immediately, August 15, 2024, we’ve misplaced @Clubgodzilla. BeatKing has been one of the best a part of the membership for over a decade. He has produced and labored with so many artists, that his sound will without end stay. He liked his daughters @clubgodparenting, his music and his followers. We are going to love him without end.”

Bun B reacted to the information saying: “It is at all times the great ones. Rattling this sh** harm. Only a nice spirited individual. We misplaced a proficient artist and father. Prayer for @talameshia and his family members. RIP @clubgodzilla.”

BeatKing is survived by his daughters.