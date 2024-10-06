Bears vs. Panthers odds, line, start time: 2024 NFL picks, Week 5 predictions from proven computer model

The Chicago Bears (2-2) will attempt to stay good at dwelling this season once they host the Carolina Panthers (1-3) on Sunday afternoon. Chicago has gained each of its dwelling video games this season, extending its dwelling successful streak to seven video games with a 24-18 win over the Rams final week. Carolina picked up its first win of the marketing campaign on the street at Las Vegas two weeks in the past, however the Panthers fell to Cincinnati in a 34-24 closing in Week 4. The Bears have gained six of the final seven conferences between these groups, together with a 16-13 win final November.

Kickoff is ready for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Soldier Subject. The Bears are favored by 4 factors within the newest Bears vs. Panthers odds, whereas the over/below is 40.5 factors by way of SportsLine consensus. Earlier than coming into any Panthers vs. Bears picks, you will wish to see the NFL predictions from the confirmed pc mannequin at SportsLine.

The mannequin, which simulates each NFL sport 10,000 instances, is up effectively over $7,000 for $100 gamers on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The mannequin enters Week 5 of the 2024 NFL season on an unbelievable 188-131 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates again to the 2017 season. It’s also on a 42-23 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of 2022.

The mannequin additionally ranked within the high 10 on NFLPickWatch 4 of the previous six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat greater than 94% of CBS Sports activities Soccer Choose’em gamers 4 instances throughout that span. Anybody who has adopted it’s means up.

The mannequin has set its sights on Bears vs. Panthers. You possibly can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Listed below are a number of NFL betting traces for the unfold, cash line and over/below :

Bears vs. Panthers unfold: Bears -4

Bears vs. Panthers over/below: 40.5 factors

Bears vs. Panthers cash line: Bears -203, Panthers: +169

Bears vs. Panthers picks: See picks right here

Bears vs. Panthers streaming: FuboTV (Attempt at no cost)

Why the Bears can cowl

Chicago’s two losses this season have come on the street, so the Bears shall be blissful to play at dwelling once more on Sunday afternoon. They lined the unfold as 3-point favorites of their 24-18 win over the Rams final week, as rookie quarterback Caleb Williams accomplished 17 of 23 passes for 157 yards and a landing. Fifth-year working again D’Andre Swift had his finest outing of the marketing campaign, racking up 93 dashing yards and a landing on 16 carries whereas catching seven passes for a team-high 72 yards.

They’re going through a Carolina protection that misplaced each of its beginning inside linebackers to damage in final week’s double-digit loss to Cincinnati, leaving the Panthers susceptible at that place. Trevin Wallace and Claudin Cherelus, who’ve a mixed six tackles of their profession, are anticipated to start out. Chicago is driving a seven-game dwelling successful streak courting again to final season, and it has gained six of its final seven dwelling video games in opposition to Carolina. See which group to select right here.

Why the Panthers can cowl

Carolina’s finest outing of the season got here two weeks in the past on the street at Las Vegas, the place the Panthers notched a 36-22 win as 5.5-point street underdogs. Veteran quarterback Andy Dalton stepped in for a struggling Bryce Younger, finishing 26 of 37 passes for 319 yards and three touchdowns. Dalton offered a spark in final week’s loss as effectively, ending with 220 passing yards and two scores.

The Panthers have seemed like a distinct group offensively with Dalton on the helm, and working again Chuba Hubbard is coming off his finest two showings of the marketing campaign as effectively. He has gone over 100 dashing yards in back-to-back video games, scoring a landing in opposition to the Bengals final week. Carolina has lined the unfold in 4 of the final six conferences between these groups. See which group to select right here.

Easy methods to make Bears vs. Panthers picks

The mannequin has simulated Panthers vs. Bears 10,000 instances and the outcomes are in. The mannequin is leaning Over, and it is also generated a point-spread decide that’s hitting in effectively over 60% of simulations. You possibly can solely see the decide at SportsLine.

So who wins Chicago vs. Carolina on Sunday, and which facet of the unfold hits effectively over 60% of the time? Go to SportsLine proper now to see which facet of the Bears vs. Panthers unfold you have to be throughout Sunday, all from the mannequin on a 188-131 roll on its top-rated NFL picks, and discover out.