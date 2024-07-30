Bears rookie QB Caleb Williams says he would like to play in Hall of Fame Game vs. Texans

“I might say engaged on my blitz and protection seems and feeling the umbrella of the protection,” Williams stated when requested what he feels he wants to enhance earlier than Week 1 in opposition to the Titans, “and feeling that out to regulate safety; to regulate whether or not it is a run, flip the run into it, flip the safety, get to a fast achieve, get to a cover-zero verify, nevertheless the construction of it really works out. Simply progressing, and plenty of that comes with seeing it and reps, and that is why additionally preseason, these issues are so vital.”

The other facet of this argument issues preserving Williams’ well being, an affordable purpose for a group that simply traded away a former first-round quarterback in Justin Fields, spent the No. 1 general decide on Williams and is pinning its future on his shoulders. However a part of getting ready a quarterback for the professional sport is offering them with obligatory expertise. When Week 1 arrives, the gloves come off.

Williams made an all-but-bulletproof case for his participation in Thursday’s sport, however he is aware of he will not have the ultimate say on the matter. That will likely be as much as Matt Eberflus.