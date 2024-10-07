Bears improve to 3-2 with rout of Panthers

After the Panthers (1-4) took an early 7-0 lead, the Bears answered as Williams capped a 7-play, 70-yard drive with a 34-yard landing move to Moore, tying the rating 7-7. Williams accomplished 3 of three passes for 48 yards and Swift rushed for 22 yards on 4 carries on the possession.

Roschon Johnson’s 1-yard TD run gave the Bears a 14-7 lead early within the second quarter. The rating capped a 13-play, 80-yard drive that was highlighted by Williams’ 26-yard move to Moore and Swift’s 18-yard run.

The Bears protection generated its first takeaway of the sport as Jaquan Brisker blasted tight finish Tommy Tremble after a 9-yard reception, forcing a fumble that Gervon Dexter Sr. recovered on the Panthers’ 44.

On the following play, Swift caught a display move from Williams and weaved by means of the protection for 42 yards to the Carolina 2. Two performs later, Swift’s 1-yard TD run elevated the Bears’ result in 21-7 with 2:14 remaining within the half.

Williams adopted with a stupendous 30-yard TD move to Moore, who leaped over cornerback Mike Jackson with :24 to play within the half. Cairo Santos missed the additional level try, however the Bears led 27-7.

The Panthers had been in place to attain on the next drive, however Eddy Piñeiro missed a 45-yard discipline objective try extensive left on the ultimate play of the primary half.

Within the first half, Williams accomplished 11 of 15 passes for 200 yards with two TDs and a 154.9 passer ranking. Swift rushed for 67 yards and one TD on 15 carries and caught one move for 42 yards. Moore had three receptions for 87 yards and two TDs.

The Bears protection recorded its second takeaway early within the third quarter as Kevin Byard III intercepted a deep Andy Dalton move.

Santos’ 33-yard discipline objective elevated the Bears’ result in 30-7 halfway by means of the third interval. The kick got here after Williams’ obvious 1-yard TD scramble was nullified by a clipping penalty on Doug Kramer Jr.

Piñeiro’s 27-yard discipline objective reduce the deficit to 30-10 with 2:10 left within the third quarter.

The protection produced its third takeaway of the sport as Tremaine Edmunds stripped the ball from Hubbard after a 2-yard reception and Kyler Gordon recovered on the Panthers’ 18. The Bears transformed the turnover into Johnson’s 1-yard TD run, rising their result in 36-10 with 4:23 to play.

“I used to be actually happy with the blokes that recovered these fumbles,” Eberflus mentioned. “To get a recovered fumble you need to be husting the best way we do it. It simply does not present up as a result of we anticipate all people to punch on the ball and when the ball comes out, that particular person’s hustling as a result of he anticipated that ball was going to be there. It does not occur however a pair occasions a recreation, so you need to be going, and I am happy with the blokes that approach.”