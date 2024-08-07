Bears HC Matt Eberflus sees Caleb Williams rising ‘to the occasion’ in camp

It is clear Eberflus is doing his greatest to make sure Williams is developed beneath the best observe settings and has seen enchancment all through camp.

“I modified the setup due to you, you understand, to be sure to’re getting the reps,” Eberflus says to Williams in a one-on-one assembly. “You’ve got made leaps and bounds in seven practices which is nice.”

Fixed enchancment is what the staff is searching for and with a lot of the franchise’s future driving on Williams’ efficiency, common supervisor Ryan Poles has finished his half to assist Williams succeed.

Poles made it a precedence this offseason to handle the offensive woes by including new weapons D’Andre Swift, Keenan Allen and Gerald Everett, and beefing up the staff’s offensive line depth by including Coleman Shelton, Ryan Bates and Matt Pryor.