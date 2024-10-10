BBC, ZDF and France Television Greenlight Lady Grace Mysteries Series

The BBC and German and French public broadcasters ZDF and France Tv are becoming a member of forces for The Woman Grace Mysteries, a brand new live-action tween collection based mostly on the best-selling e book franchise.

The Woman Grace Mysteries tells the story of Woman Grace Cavendish, an orphan raised to be a lady-in-waiting on the royal court docket of Queen Elizabeth I, who turns into the world’s first feminine teenage detective. Working as a non-public spy for the Queen, Woman Grace solves mysteries whereas navigating the treacherous waters of court docket politics. First revealed in 2004, 12 Woman Grace Thriller books have been revealed thus far, in a number of worldwide editions, and offered greater than 300,000 copies worldwide.

Cottonwood Media, a division of French media conglomerate Federation Studios, will co-produce the collection along with Coolabi Productions, and ZDF Studios. Manufacturing on The Woman Grace Mysteries is about to kick off subsequent Spring at an unnamed British citadel throughout spring 2025

Daytime Emmy nominee Anna McCleery (Free Rein) is the lead author on the collection. McCleery created the youngsters collection A Form of Spark for CBBC and BYU within the U.S., an adaptation of the Elle McNicoll novel, which gained this yr’s Royal Tv Society and Broadcast awards for greatest kids’s program. A second season of A Form of Spark launched in April.

Cottonwood Media head of fiction Manon Ardisson and managing director Alexander Jacob will oversee the manufacturing.

ZDF Studios will deal with worldwide gross sales along with the French group Federation Children & Household, kicking off pre-sales on the Mipcom worldwide tv market in Cannes later this month.

ZDF and Federation have had worldwide gross sales success with such Cottonwood tween collection as Spellbound and Discover Me in Paris.