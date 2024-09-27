Baz Luhrmann and Chris Hemsworth Team for New Qantas Campaign

It’s a fowl, it’s a aircraft, it’s … Australia within the Sky.

Qantas debuted its first new model marketing campaign within the North American market in a decade resulting from boosted calls for for journey between the US and Australia. The spots have noteworthy Hollywood pedigree due to native Aussie heroes Chris Hemsworth, Baz Luhrmann, Catherine Martin, and fashions Charlee Fraser and Jess Hart.

The Avengers star delivered the voiceover for the marketing campaign, whereas the married filmmaking group acted as inventive consultants and ambassadors on the marketing campaign. Fashions Fraser and Hart seem within the marketing campaign as do Qantas crew members. Filmed on the airliner’s Los Angeles hangar onboard an A380 plane, the marketing campaign options scenes from well-known areas round Australia together with Sydney’s iconic Bondi Seashore, Sydney Harbour, Melbourne’s Federation Sq. and the Nice Barrier Reef.

“Like all Australians, I really feel an excessive amount of satisfaction in Qantas,” provided the auteur. “The second you step on the flight you’re embraced by the distinctive spirit that brings slightly of Aussie magic to each journey. Once you’re on Qantas, you’re not ready to get to Australia, you’re already there.”

As for Hemsworth, whose voice can at present be heard in film theaters throughout the globe in Transformers One, stated that as an Australian, he’s spent loads of time on “long-haul” flights. “I discover such consolation stepping on a Qantas aircraft as a result of it instantly appears like coming residence.”

Added Qantas chief advertising officer Petra Perry: “Be it via our heat, pleasant crew or the premium Australian wine and produce we serve, we would like our prospects to really feel like they’ve began their vacation in Australia from the second they step onboard a Qantas plane. “It’s simpler than ever for US vacationers to take a break in Australia, with nearly all of our providers connecting the 2 international locations in a single hop.”

Artistic company CONVICTS developed the idea and inventive course for the marketing campaign in collaboration with Qantas. Australian helmer Justin McMillan helmed the marketing campaign, which has a soundtrack by Australian duo Angus and Julia Stone.

To fulfill demand, Qantas is upping its New York — Auckland — Sydney service from 4 to 6 occasions per week starting Oct. 27, with a watch so as to add Challenge Dawn nonstop flights between Sydney and New York in 2026. Qantas this 12 months celebrates 70 years of flying to North America.