Bay St. Louis police, firefighters celebrate National Hot Dog Day with hot dog eating contest

BAT ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) – First responders in Bay St. Louis celebrated Nationwide Sizzling Canine Day at Martin Luther King, Jr. Park on Wednesday.

There was additionally competitors within the air as a number of firefighters and Bay St. Louis Police Chief Toby Schwartz took half in a scorching canine consuming contest. The chief took the win after being the one competitor to eat all 4 scorching canine buns in underneath two minutes.

Kids from the Boys and Women Membership additionally joined in on the enjoyable whereas having fun with scorching canine, splashing away on a water slide, and taking part in basketball.

The police division’s neighborhood engagement officer Phalba Holmes stated that they began this occasion to offer children an opportunity to have enjoyable and convey households collectively.

“It’s summertime and all the children are out we simply needed to get them exterior to have enjoyable,” Holmes stated. “They like it we love being out right here with them displaying them a secure atmosphere and that method they know us personally.”

Bay St. Louis Police Chief Toby Schwartz stated it permits the neighborhood to construct relationships with first responders.

“It takes neighborhood to again first responders,” Schwartz stated. “You will need to construct that bond and that’s what we’re about. That’s what the Bay St. Louis police division is all about, our neighborhood and serving them.”

