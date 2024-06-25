Basenji Price Prediction: BENJI Jumps 9% As Base Meme Coins Skyrocket, While This New Brett Rival Eyes $2 Million In Presale

Be a part of Our Telegram channel to remain updated on breaking information protection

The Basenji worth surged 9% within the final 24 hours to commerce at $0.07347 as of 03:33 a.m. EST on buying and selling quantity that rose 60% to $9 million.

This comes as Base ecosystem meme cash go ballistic, hovering 15% to succeed in a market capitalization of $2.1 billion, based on CoinGecko. Berf (BERF) was the highest gainer with a 175% soar.

Basenji Value Set To Soar Over The Bullish Pennant Sample

The Basenji worth has been in a consolidation section since Might, buying and selling throughout the $0.020 vary, based on information from GeckoTerminal. In June, nonetheless, the bulls gained the wrestle for dominance, with the token hovering by means of a markup section to an all-time excessive (ATH) of $0.105 on June 10.

Since then, the worth of Basenji has been fluctuating inside a bullish pennant sample, because the bulls purpose to push the token above.

BENJI worth trades nicely above each the 50-day and 200-day Easy Transferring Averages (SMAs), an affirmation of the final bullish stance in the long run.

Furthermore, the Relative Power Index (RSI) is rebounding from the 30-oversold ranges because it races in direction of the 70-overbought area, indicating intense shopping for strain and continued investor optimism within the final week.

The Transferring Common Convergence Divergence (MACD) additionally exhibits that the worth of Basenji is on a robust bullish stance, with the blue MACD line crossing above the orange sign line, a illustration of a bullish crossover.

BENJI worth bulls might capitalize on the bullish crossover so as to add to their shopping for positions, additional pushing the token greater. The inexperienced bars on the histogram additionally assist this sentiment, as they prolong gracefully above the impartial line.

Basenji Value Prediction

As per the Basenji worth evaluation, the bulls are presently in a shopping for frenzy, with the MACD and RSI opening up positions for the bulls to purchase extra. On this situation, the bulls might push the worth of Basenji over the bullish pennant sample as they aim $0.14.

Conversely, if the bears exert strain at this stage to breach the important assist at $0.05, the bulls could discover assist at $0.039, coinciding with the 200-day SMA.

Whereas consumers stay bullish on BENJI, the brand new presale Base Dawgz (DAWGZ) can be attracting optimistic traders because it goals to comply with within the footsteps of Base meme coin champion $BRETT.

It has soared over 170X from its all-time low, based on CoinGecko.

Base Dawgz Presale Blasts Previous $1.8 Million – Subsequent Massive Meme Coin On Base?

The crypto market has a transparent choice for dog-themed meme cash, with DOGE, SHIB, WIF, and FLOKI rating among the many high 5

Now a brand new participant, Base Dawgz, is shortly gaining traction after elevating greater than $1.8 million in its presale.

The market wanting down?$DAWGZ is simply retains going up up up🛩️ pic.twitter.com/CgyFIG7yxQ — Base Dawgz (@BaseDawgz) June 18, 2024

DAWGZ is based totally on the Base blockchain, nevertheless it affords a multi-chain expertise, and seamless interoperability throughout varied blockchains, together with Ethereum, Solana, Binance Good Chain, and Avalanche.

The undertaking can be set to launch a staking possibility at a later date, with the group having already put aside 20% of the whole token provide for this goal.

Other than staking, traders also can earn by means of the “Be Social for Airdrop” marketing campaign. By participating on social media, particularly on X, customers can earn factors that they’ll later redeem for $DAWGZ.

In line with Jacob Bury, a crypto analyst and YouTuber, $DAWGX has the potential to surge 100X after its launch.

In case you are curious about collaborating within the presale, you should buy DAWGZ tokens for $0.00527 every. However don’t wait too lengthy as a result of the worth will enhance in lower than 5 days.

You should buy DAWGZ tokens on the official web site right here utilizing ETH, USDT, BUSD, or USDC.

