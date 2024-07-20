Base Dawgz Rockets Past $2.5M In Presale, Aims To Trump Mog Coin In Bullish Meme Coin Market

Be a part of Our Telegram channel to remain updated on breaking information protection

The Base Dawgz (DAWGZ) presale continues to stack up presale funds, now totaling $2.5 million and counting.

With important funding acquired since its presale launch simply over a month in the past, the meme coin, that includes an extreme-sports-oriented Shiba Inu, exhibits indicators that it might emerge as a standout meme coin. It actually has the potential to outshine up-and-comers akin to Mog Coin ($MOG).

Because the market regains energy for one more bullish push this yr, Base Dawgz, with its basis on the Base chain and talent to commerce throughout a number of chains, has the characteristic set to determine itself as some of the recognizable meme cash within the business.

Since its launch, the native token $DAWGZ has surged by 27% to $0.0061 and is poised to extend additional by Tuesday because it continues to attain its presale funding objectives.

Traders have additionally taken discover of Base Dawgz’s not too long ago launched staking characteristic that provides traders excessive returns.

Trump Assassination Try A bullish Sign For Bitcoin – New Meme Coin Bull Run Incoming?

The cryptocurrency market has been buzzing with pleasure currently as Bitcoin has bounced again strongly, reclaiming the $60,000 threshold and setting its sights on $63,000.

In an sudden twist, Bitcoin’s current features coincided with an assassination try on former US President Donald Trump. Since Saturday, Bitcoin has surged each day by over 2%, as emboldened crypto fanatics rally behind the worth of Bitcoin, impressed by the “crypto president” standing up after the assault with a defiant fist raised within the air.

Stockmoney Lizards has labeled the assassination ploy on Trump a black swan occasion, predicting incoming features akin to these seen after Mt. Gox, Bitfinex, Covid-19, and FTX incidents up to now.

We have now certainly witnessed a real black swan occasion with the #Trump assassination attemp. This would be the first black swan to result in features within the crypto market. Trump’s presidency just isn’t but priced in. pic.twitter.com/gAOCs0WQbt — Stockmoney Lizards (@StockmoneyL) July 14, 2024

With Bitcoin main the cost, the remainder of the crypto market has naturally adopted go well with. Over the previous 24 hours, the crypto market cap has surged by 5%, fueled by bullish momentum stemming from the weekend’s developments.

This resurgence mirrors the sooner pattern this yr when Bitcoin’s new all-time excessive spurred all the crypto market to rally. Afterward, the highlight shifted to meme cash, overshadowing Bitcoin’s dominance.

The sooner pattern seems to be on the verge of repeating itself, with the meme coin sector surging by 6.63% up to now 24 hours alone. $MOG leads with a 16.28% improve, adopted intently by Flok ($FLOKI) at 13.37% and Pepe ($PEPE) at 9.47%.

And naturally, throughout that point, Base Dawgz hit a significant milestone by reaching its present presale goal on Monday.

Mog Coin Ranked ninety fifth Amongst High Meme Cash – Think about If Base Dawgz Did The Similar

Base Dawgz has caught the attention of traders as a prime contender within the meme coin race for a number of compelling causes.

First, it calls the Base Chain dwelling – a Layer 2 resolution on Ethereum developed by Coinbase that’s difficult Solana for meme coin dominance. This chain guarantees faster trades and decrease charges than what Solana can provide.

Plus, as talked about, Base Dawgz is multichain, permitting the crypto world’s favourite Shiba Inu mascot to be traded seamlessly between Base, Solana, Ethereum, Avalanche, and BSC.

That’s why Base Dawgz just isn’t your common meme coin – it’s technologically superior but retains the identical memetic enchantment as the large canine within the house, poised to outshine rising stars like $MOG.

Talking of which, $MOG has hit the a centesimal spot in market cap rankings, driving excessive on current worth swings and reaching a $735 million market cap as proven within the chart beneath:

Should you’d dropped $100 on $MOG at its lowest final yr, you’d be an unimaginable $49,314.1 revenue.

Shopping for $DAWGZ at its present presale worth is a steal, particularly contemplating the potential meteoric rise which will comply with.

Stake $DAWGZ For 1,580% Returns

One more reason traders are strapping in for a rocket trip to the moon with $DAWGZ is its huge staking rewards.

Since launching on July 4, the staking characteristic has turn into a magnet for drawing in additional funding {dollars}. At present, staking within the Base Dawgz pool presents an eye-popping 1,580% APY, equal to 131% month-to-month – principally doubling investments each month after which some.

Nevertheless, as new tokens are locked up, the potential returns lower as effectively, so it’s essential for brand spanking new traders to stake their tokens now whereas it’s nonetheless early.

For context, YouTube influencer ClayBro overvalued Base Dawgz’s unimaginable staking rewards simply 5 days in the past, when the returns had been 3,597%.

At present, about 21% of the 1.69 billion presale tokens have been staked, indicating that traders are clearly bullish on Base Dawgz for the long term.

To take part within the presale and stake $DAWGZ whereas having fun with sky-high returns, go to Base Dawgz‘s web site. Join your pockets and choose your most well-liked community: Base, Ethereum, Solana, Avalanche, or BSC.

When you’ve chosen your community, you should buy tokens utilizing Base (ETH, USDC), ETH (ETH/USDT), SOL, BSC (BNB/USDT), or AVAX.

Traders can relaxation assured concerning the Base Dawgz good contract, because it has undergone a full audit by Stable Proof, confirming zero points in its code.

