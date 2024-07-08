Base Dawgz Launches Staking As ICO Surpasses $2.3 Million For New Multichain Meme Coin

Be a part of Our Telegram channel to remain updated on breaking information protection

Base Dawgz ($DAWGZ) has formally launched its staking characteristic and token holders can begin incomes now.

The favored new meme coin on Ethereum Layer 2, Base, has a complete of 1.69 billion $DAWGZ tokens allotted to staking rewards – equal to twenty% of its 8.4 billion complete token provide.

In a bullish improvement for $DAWGZ, buyers can stay up for hourly distributions totaling 192,000 $DAWGZ tokens, happening over the course of 1 12 months.

This schedule permits them to repeatedly compound their holdings, maximizing their potential features with each passing hour.

The presale value has moved as much as $0.00581 from $0.00479 per $ DAWGZ, however that hasn’t stopped Base Dawgz from simply blowing by means of every successive value stage goal.

And with one other value leap taking place in lower than six days, buyers ought to seize the chance now to affix the presale and stake their $DAWGZ for a excessive APY.

Base Dawgz A Barking Success: ICO Fetches $2.3 Million

Base Dawgz’s staking characteristic arrives scorching on the heels of its scorching presale, now with a elevate totaling over $2.3 million and nonetheless climbing.

Traders are banking on Base Dawgz to emerge as the subsequent prime meme coin on Base, probably outshining Brett ($BRETT), which has seen an 8.2% decline previously week, whereas Base Dawgz’s presale funds soared increased.

Pepe ($PEPE), which runs on the Ethereum blockchain, may be Brett’s finest good friend, however let’s face it – Brett wants a billion-dollar market cap meme coin buddy on Base. Base Dawgz, with its excessive sports-themed base-jumping multichain Shiba Inu mascot, might be the proper companion.

The potential for such a milestone is inside attain, particularly as Base quickly displaces Solana because the main meme coin launchpad. In reality, the Whole Worth Locked (TVL) of Base has surged to $1.53 billion, closing in on Solana’s $4.6 billion.

However earlier than claiming the highest spot on the Base chain meme coin record, Base Dawgz units its sights on reaching $2.5 million in presale funds subsequent – a goal properly inside attain by week’s finish.

Congrats $DAWGZ We reached $2.3 million raised! Let’s hold pushing to 2.5! pic.twitter.com/uoAr2OMTGo — Base Dawgz (@BaseDawgz) July 2, 2024

Now with the introduction of the staking mechanism, early buyers are gaining extra worth from their token holdings.

This improvement is clearly bullish for $DAWGZ, because it offers stronger incentives to carry onto the tokens for passive earnings, which bolsters investor confidence within the token’s future.

Furthermore, with extra tokens locked, it units a constructive trajectory for long-term value appreciation of $DAWGZ.

What Follows After Staking $DAWGZ?

For many who have bought and staked their tokens, distribution will start 24 hours after staking goes reside.

This ensures all buyers have a good shot at locking of their tokens and receiving rewards like everybody else. Retroactive rewards for presale patrons can be coming quickly.

However apart from staking, buyers also can earn further $DAWGZ tokens by means of its social rewards program.

This program permits group members to earn factors by sharing memes and posts about Base Dawgz on their social media accounts. As soon as the presale concludes, these factors will be exchanged for $DAWGZ tokens.

This twin method underscores Base Dawgz‘s immense potential. Not solely is it a token on the quickly increasing Base chain, nevertheless it additionally presents substantial rewards by means of staking and group engagement.

The successful combo is why YouTuber ClayBro believes it may mint the subsequent wave of meme coin millionaires.

1.69 billion $DAWGZ Tokens Up For Grabs In presale – Safe Yours Now

Twenty p.c of the overall token provide is put aside for the, with the staff allocating 20% (1.69 billion $DAWGZ) for early contributors to buy within the presale.

To participate, go to Base Dawgz’s web site and join your pockets.

As talked about, Base Dawgz operates throughout a number of chains, permitting patrons to pick their most well-liked community from Base, Ethereum, Solana, Avalanche, or BSC.

As soon as your community is chosen, you should purchase tokens utilizing Base (ETH, USDC), ETH (ETH/USDT), SOL, BSC (BNB/USDT), or AVAX.

For buyers’ peace of thoughts concerning the Base Dawgz good contract, it has efficiently handed a full audit by Stable Proof, confirming zero points in its code.

Keep within the loop with the most recent information and developments by becoming a member of Base Dawgz’s group on X and Telegram.

Seize your $DAWGZ tokens now, stake for max returns earlier than it’s the subsequent prime meme, cozying up with Brett on Base like new finest buds!

PlayDoge (PLAY) – Latest ICO On BNB Chain 2D Digital Doge Pet

Play To Earn Meme Coin Fusion

Staking & In-Recreation Token Rewards

SolidProof Audited – playdoge.io