Barstool owner Dave Portnoy rescued by Coast Guard after losing control of boat off Nantucket

(AP) – The proprietor and founding father of Barstool Sports activities misplaced management of a ship off Massachusetts earlier than being rescued by the U.S. Coast Guard.

Dave Portnoy, 47, mentioned in a TikTok video that the harrowing Monday rescue off Nantucket occurred after he unhooked his boat from buoys. Heavy winds then brought about him to float out to sea, and his engine was useless, he mentioned.

Portnoy mentioned one other boater noticed that he was in misery and radioed the Coast Guard.

Coast Guard rescuers towed the boat again to mooring, Portnoy mentioned. He mentioned he appreciated the work of the “4 burly dudes” who rescued him, and that he is likely to be completed with boating for some time.

“Captain Dave lives to inform one other story. Third time as captain, already misplaced at sea. It’s a harmful recreation, the ocean’s indignant my mates,” Portnoy mentioned through TikTok.

Portnoy, who maintains a sturdy on-line presence and has hundreds of thousands of followers, used one other social media channel, X, to thank the Coast Guard on Monday. The Coast Guard responded with a message for Miss Peaches, Portnoy’s pit bull.

“Any time, Dave,” the Coast Guard posted, with a pair of smiling emoji. “Inform Miss Peaches we love her.”

Portnoy based Barstool Sports activities in 2003 within the Boston space. The sports activities and popular culture web site has greater than 16 million followers on Instagram.

