Barry Switzer reflects on 1985 championship team, Brian Bosworth, and college football today

As the University of Oklahoma prepares to celebrate the 40th anniversary of its 1985 national championship team, legendary head coach Barry Switzer is reflecting on the players, the season, and the ever-changing landscape of college football.

In an interview with Chris Williams, Switzer described the ’85 Sooners as a rare collection of talent and leadership.

“Oh, they’re outstanding,” Switzer said. “When you have a great group of players, and they all knew they were good and played with a lot of pride and enthusiasm. They had great leadership amongst them, and they were just a very, very talented group of players.”

One of the most recognizable names from that era was linebacker Brian Bosworth. Their relationship has long been a topic of conversation, but Switzer said his respect for Bosworth has never wavered.

“I’ve always had a great relationship with Bosworth. I didn’t like Boz, I liked Brian Bosworth,” Switzer said. “Boz was a guy that danced for the media, and the media made him out to be a star. And he was a great, great football player. Did everything the right way off the field, except he did steroids. The NCAA says you can’t do steroids, but a lot of them were doing steroids in that era, and still are probably. But I always respected Brian, and we have a good relationship today.”

Switzer also looked back on his famed wishbone offense, saying it would still cause problems for defenses today.

“These guys today in secondary, they’re playing in space and they don’t have to support the run, take on blockers and all that. It’d be a different game for them if we met our team. It’s hard to get ready for us in a week. Everybody else is running this gun and shoot, RPO, whatever they call it, and we’d line up there and have a track meet every week.”

But when asked if he would want to coach in today’s era of college football, with transfer portals, NIL, and constant roster changes, Switzer didn’t hesitate.

“No, I’m like Saban, I wouldn’t want to coach in this era,” he said. “I think there’s got to be some changes made, and I hope there will be. In pro ball, you draft a kid, he’s yours for three years before he’s a free agent. When you sign a kid [in college], he ought to be yours for three years before he can make a move.”

The Sooners will honor Switzer and the 1985 team this Saturday during their 3 p.m. matchup against Kent State at Owen Field. Switzer, his former players, coaches, and staff will be recognized at halftime, marking four decades since one of OU football’s most dominant national championship seasons.