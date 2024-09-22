Barnett Sets TD Record, JMU Drops 70 to Beat Carolina in Chapel Hill

Subsequent Recreation: Ball State 9/28/2024 | 1:30 p.m. ESPN+ Sep. 28 (Sat) / 1:30 p.m. Ball State Historical past

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. – James Madison quarterback Alonza Barnett III set a single-game faculty report with seven touchdowns to guide the Dukes to a record-setting 70-50 non-conference soccer victory at North Carolina on Saturday afternoon at Kenan Stadium.



The Dukes improved the 3-0 on the season after notching their second straight win towards an Atlantic Coast Convention crew, whereas the Tar Heels fell to 3-1. JMU now owns 4 wins towards the ACC and picked up its first victory at UNC in 4 tries.



Barnett III had a profession afternoon, changing into the primary participant in historical past to report greater than six complete touchdowns in a single recreation, passing for a career-high 5 whereas speeding for 2 extra. He completed the sport 22-of-34 for 388 yards with no interceptions, whereas speeding for a career-best 99 yards on 13 carries (7.6 avg.).



His 487 complete yards ranked third in JMU single-game historical past, whereas his 388 passing complete was tied for seventh.



The Dukes set a number of crew data, recording their most factors in a recreation towards a Soccer Bowl Subdivision opponent and as a member of the Solar Belt Convention. It practically doubled the earlier report of factors scored towards an autonomy 5 crew, besting the 36 they scored at Virginia final season.



JMU lit up the scoreboard early, scoring a school-record 53 factors within the first half, because the 70 it scored matched essentially the most UNC had ever given up in a recreation. The 20-point win was additionally the most important margin of victory for JMU towards the ACC.



In a recreation that includes over 1,200 mixed complete yards, the 120 factors was essentially the most factors scored by each groups in a single recreation in JMU historical past, besting the 108 JMU and Richmond scored at Bridgeforth Stadium in 2015.



Two JMU gamers went over 100 receiving yards for the primary time in 2024, as Cam Ross caught seven passes for 107 yards and a landing, whereas Omarion Dollison had three grabs for a career-high 125 yards and a rating. Eight Dukes made not less than one reception, as Yamir Knight recorded profession bests of 5 catches and 81 receiving yards. Three others scored their first JMU touchdowns in Taylor Thompson , Logan Kyle and Dylan Williams .



On the bottom, JMU averaged 5.7 per carry, accumulating 223 speeding yards as a crew. Barnett apart, George Pettaway ran 16 occasions for a career-high 87 yards towards his former crew.



UNC’s high-octane offense was paced by Jacolby Criswell, who was 28-of-48 for 475 passing yards and three touchdowns with a pair of interceptions. All-American Omarion Hampton rushed for 139 yards and a game-high three touchdowns.



Defensively, JMU was led by Terrence Spence , who had a pair of interceptions and a blocked punt, which resulted in a Jayden Mines landing. Trent Hendrick and DJ Barksdale every had seven tackles, as each tallied profession highs of two.0 tackles for loss every. Hendrick added a sack and compelled fumble whereas recovering an onside kick. Eric O’Neill had season bests of three.0 TFL and a couple of.0 sacks.



HOW IT HAPPENED – FIRST HALF

The opening stanza featured groups combining for 39 factors and four hundred and forty yards, as JMU took a 25-14 lead after the opening 15.

JMU outscored UNC, 28-7, within the second quarter, making it 53-21 on the break. It was JMU’s highest scoring half at school historical past, and the 28 factors within the second matched the highest-scoring stanza in a street recreation ever.

After a Noe Ruelas 50-yard subject purpose to open the sport, JMU took an 11-0 lead on a blocked punt for a landing, as Spence obtained in untouched, and Mines picked it up, strolling in for his first profession rating lower than 5 minutes in. With some trickery, Ruelas linked with lengthy snapper Jack Mowrey on the two-point attempt.

50-yard subject purpose to open the sport, JMU took an 11-0 lead on a blocked punt for a landing, as Spence obtained in untouched, and Mines picked it up, strolling in for his first profession rating lower than 5 minutes in. With some trickery, Ruelas linked with lengthy snapper on the two-point attempt. UNC took a 14-11 lead, scoring consecutive touchdowns on a John Copenhaver 35-yard landing catch and a Hampton 28-yard rush.

A 69-yard bomb to Dollison gave the lead again to JMU, at 18-14, and after an onside restoration by Hendrick, Barnett III punched it in from three yards out to make it 25-14 after one.

After UNC climbed inside 25-21, JMU scored the following 28 factors to finish the half. Barnett III first linked with Ross on a six-yard rating and a Thompson 13-yard TD catch made it 39-21 halfway via the second.

After a turnover, Barnett III scored on a 27-yard rush, and the Dukes ended the second with Spence’s second interception of the sport, a 33-yard pick-six.



HOW IT HAPPENED – SECOND HALF

JMU held UNC to a subject purpose on the opening possession of the second half and wanted simply over two minutes to reply with Barnett’s fourth landing move on a seven-yard strike to Williams, the primary landing catch of his profession, extending the result in 60-24.

Carolina got here again with back-to-back touchdowns, with a Hampton 15-yard carry and Davion Gause 34-yard blocked punt for a rating.

JMU made it a four-possession recreation early within the fourth on Ruelas’ 44-yard subject purpose, giving the Dukes a 63-38 lead with 13:28 to play.

After Hampton’s third speeding rating of the day, Barnett discovered Kyle for his first JMU landing on an 11-yard strike within the nook of the tip zone, placing JMU on the 70-point mark.

UNC closed the scoring on a Jordan Shipp five-yard move from Criswell within the closing 80 seconds.



GAME NOTES

Carolina simply out-gained JMU by 5 complete yards, at 616-611.

Groups mixed for 55 first downs, with UNC at 30 and JMU at 25.

The Dukes out-rushed the Tar Heels, 223-141, whereas the hosts had a 475-388 edge via the air. Nonetheless, JMU had 14 much less passes and accomplished 6.3 % extra makes an attempt.

JMU averaged 8.4 yards per play, versus 7.8 for Carolina.

JMU compelled UNC into 5 turnovers, with two interceptions and three fumble recoveries, whereas shedding only one fumble.

JMU had an 8-4 lead in tackles for loss and 3-2 edge in sacks.

JMU has now scored on a blocked punt for a landing in consecutive seasons towards an ACC opponent.

The 50-yard subject purpose for Ruelas was the longest for JMU since Jason Pritchard’s 51 yarder at Richmond on Oct. 11, 2008.



UP NEXT

JMU returns dwelling to host Ball State for Household Weekend on Saturday, Sept. 28. Kickoff at Bridgeforth Stadium is about for 1:30 p.m., and the sport can be streamed on ESPN+.