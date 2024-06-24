Barnabas Varga ‘stable’ in hospital following incident against Scotland at Euro 2024, suffers ‘multiple’ broken bones

Ferencvaros, the membership of Hungary’s Barnabas Varga, say that the ahead suffered “a number of” damaged bones in his collision with Scotland’s Angus Gunn throughout the two sides’ Euro 2024 assembly on Sunday night time, and that he’ll “almost certainly” bear surgical procedure.

Varga, mentioned to be “secure” in hospital by the Hungarian Soccer Federation, went down following a mid-air conflict with keeper Gunn, prompting a seven-minute stoppage in play.

The Hungary squad rallied in help of their team-mate, instantly calling for medical consideration and serving to to deliver the stretcher onto the pitch.

“A number of bones broke within the face of Varga Barnabas throughout the collision and he additionally suffered a concussion,” Ferencvaros posted on social media, re-posting an replace from the Hungarian Soccer Federation account.

“He’ll almost certainly bear surgical procedure. He’s spending the night time within the hospital in Stuttgart.”

A display was erected round Varga as he obtained remedy, as quite a few his team-mates, together with Liverpool’s Dominik Szoboszlai, had been in seen misery.

Varga was stretchered from the sector of play and the Hungarian FA supplied an replace on his situation.

“Barnabas Varga’s situation is secure,” the Hungarian Federation had written earlier on social media. “Your participant is at present in a hospital in Stuttgart.

“We are going to inform you instantly if there’s any information about his standing.”

Kevin Csoboth scored within the tenth minute of stoppage-time to safe a 1-0 win and maintain Hungary within the race for qualification for the final 16, knocking Scotland out of the competitors.

Csoboth celebrated by holding aloft Varga’s jersey. After the match, the Hungary camp gathered on the pitch behind captain Szoboszlai, who wore Varga’s jersey back-to-front in help of his team-mate.

Dominik Szoboszlai celebrates win on the finish of the Euro 2024 match between Scotland and Hungary at Stuttgart Enviornment on June 23, 2024 in Stuttgart, Germany Picture credit score: Getty Photos

Afterwards, Hungary midfielder Callum Types had confirmed Varga was aware.

“We do not need to ever see that on a soccer pitch, however fortunately he’s aware now, and hopefully we do all of it for him,” Types advised beIN Sports activities.

Hungary boss Marco Rossi had additionally supplied his response to the incident and an additional replace on Varga’s situation following the sport.

“In that second, I didn’t realise instantly [how serious it was], then once I noticed the gamers name the docs I began to be nervous,” Rossi mentioned. “Everyone was actually nervous.

“However when Barnie left the pitch he was already awake. He was OK, so this is superb. The man is wholesome.