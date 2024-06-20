Barger Recognizes Jackie Robinson’s Family in Honor of Juneteenth ‹ ColoradoBoulevard.net

In honor of Juneteenth, Supervisor Kathryn Barger acknowledged the household of Dodgers legend Jackie Robinson and the Mates of Jackie Robinson Park from Solar Village throughout Tuesday’s Board of Supervisors assembly.

By Information Desk

The Solar Village group was among the many first in Southern California to host annual Juneteenth celebrations and have carried on the custom at Jackie Robinson Park to share in regards to the that means of the vacation.

“Juneteenth reminds us of the hard-fought dedication to justice for all folks,” Supervisor Kathryn Barger stated. “I’m grateful to the Mates of Jackie Robinson Park for retaining the custom of Juneteenth alive to coach our communities and invite them to have a good time its that means. It’s so becoming that their festivities are held on the historic Jackie Robinson Park, whose namesake was a beacon of hope for equality.”

Jackie Robinson Park opened in 1965 in Solar Village and was the primary park within the U.S. to be named after the esteemed first African American participant in Main League Baseball. Acknowledging the park’s wealthy historical past, the County designated it as a historic landmark in 2022.

As a Pasadena native, Jackie Robinson had roots in Los Angeles County’s Fifth District. Kathy Younger Robinson, daughter of Olympic silver medalist Mack Robinson and Jackie Robinson’s niece, spoke of the significance of carrying on her household’s legacy.

“Our household appreciates Supervisor Barger and the Board of Supervisors for having us right here and celebrating Uncle Jackie and the historic Jackie Robinson Park within the Antelope Valley,” Kathy Younger Robinson stated. “I’m right here in reminiscence of my dad, and if it weren’t for him, I wouldn’t be right here sharing and persevering with my household legacy.”