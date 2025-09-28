Barcelona vs. Real Sociedad: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

Barcelona will hope to make the most of Real Madrid’s annihilation at the hands of Atlético Madrid when they entertain Real Sociedad.
Hansi Flick got the favor he was looking for from Atléti, with a 5–2 thumping bringing an abrupt end to Xabi Alonso’s unbeaten start in the capital, and that defeat offsets the points Barça dropped against Rayo Vallecano before the September internationals.
Sunday’s hosts were made to work hard by newly promoted Real Oviedo in their midweek outing, but goals from Eric García, Robert Lewandowski and Ronald Araújo helped them overturn a first-half deficit.
Real Sociedad have endured a nightmare start to the new season under Imanol Alguacil’s successor, Sergio Francisco. However, they picked up their first win of 2025–26 against Mallorca last time out, and will be buoyed by their decent recent record against the Blaugrana.
Here’s Sports Illustrated’s guide to the match.
Barcelona vs. Real Sociedad Head-to-Head Record (Last Five Games)
Current Form (All Competitions)
|
Barcelona
|
Real Sociedad
|
Real Oviedo 1–3 Barcelona – 25/09/25
|
Real Sociedad 1–0 Mallorca – 24/09/25
|
Barcelona 3–0 Getafe – 21/09/25
|
Real Betis 3–1 Real Sociedad – 19/09/25
|
Newcastle United 1–2 Barcelona – 14/09/25
|
Real Sociedad 1–2 Real Madrid – 13/09/25
|
Barcelona 6–0 Valencia – 14/09/25
|
Real Oviedo 1–0 Real Sociedad – 30/08/25
|
Rayo Vallecano 1–1 Barcelona – 31/08/25
|
Real Sociedad 2–2 Espanyol – 24/08/25
|
Country
|
TV / Live Stream
|
United States
|
ESPN+, ESPN App, ESPN Deportes, fuboTV
|
United Kingdom
|
Premier Sports Player, Amazon Prime Video, Premier Sports 1
|
Canada
|
TSN+, Amazon Prime Video
|
Mexico
|
Sky Sports, Sky+
There were a couple of notable casualties from Thursday’s win at Real Oviedo, with Raphinha and No. 1 Joan García suffering injuries that will keep them out until after the October break.
While Raphinha has a hamstring issue, García suffered a meniscus injury that could keep him our for the next six weeks. Barcelona will call upon Wojciech Szczęsny between the posts while their summer addition is sidelined.
Lamine Yamal has confirmed his return from a groin injury ahead of Sunday’s bout, but Flick may be hesitant to start the teenage superstar. The German coach will have the upcoming Champions League clash with Paris Saint-Germain in mind. Thus, there could be another chance for Roony Bardghji down the right.
Robert Lewandowski, Frenkie de Jong and Marc Bernal could also return to the Barça XI.
Barcelona Predicted Lineup vs. Real Sociedad (4-2-3-1): Szczęsny; García, Araújo, Christensen, Martín; De Jong, Bernal; Roony, Olmo, Rashford; Lewandowski.
The visitors are still spearheaded by Euro 2024 final hero Mikel Oyarzabal, who scored their crucial winner in last week’s 1–0 win over Mallorca.
Takefusa Kubo will start down the right, while former West Ham United and PSG midfielder Carlos Soler was excellent last time out and will continue in the middle of the park. Ex-Man City defender Sergio Gómez has been one of Sociedad’s shining lights at left-back.
Aritz Elustondo is a doubt to feature due to a rib injury, while Yangel Herrera and Orri Oskarsson are sidelined.
Real Sociedad Predicted Lineup vs. Barcelona (4-5-1): Remiro; Aramburu, Zubeldia, Caleta-Car, Gomez; Kubo, Mendez, Gorrotxategi, Soler, Barrenetxea; Oyarzabal.
It’s been a woeful start to the season for Real Sociedad, but there were plenty of moving parts over the summer and it may take them a little while to get into the swing of things.
The visitors have had more success than most in this fixture in recent years, and they’ll be facing a Barcelona team that are bound to have one eye on the blockbuster Champions League tussle against PSG.
Injuries are also likely to hinder the hosts, who may well have to work hard again fro three points.