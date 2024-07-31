Barcelona vs. Manchester City FREE LIVE STREAM (7/30/24): Time, TV, channel for Club Friendly

Barcelona face Manchester Metropolis in a Membership Pleasant on Tuesday, July 30, 2024 (7/30/24) at Tenting World Stadium in Orlando, Florida.

Right here’s what it is advisable to know:

What: Membership Pleasant

Who: Barcelona vs. Manchester Metropolis

When: Tuesday, July 30, 2024

Time: 7 p.m. ET

The place: Tenting World Stadium

TV: ESPN

Right here’s a latest AP story on European soccer:

GENEVA (AP) — Simply 11 months earlier than the inaugural 32-team Membership World Cup in males’s soccer, FIFA invited bids on Monday for rights to broadcast the 63-game event to be staged in america.

FIFA revealed an “invitation to tender within the Americas, Asia, and Center East & North Africa” weeks after talks with tech big Apple over an unique world rights deal reportedly hit hassle.

FIFA stated a second part of rights gross sales for the 2025 and 2029 Membership World Cups will comply with in Europe. Soccer’s wealthiest and strongest continent will ship 12 groups together with key sights Actual Madrid, Manchester Metropolis and Bayern Munich to the revamped event scheduled subsequent June 15 to July 13.

A relaunched and profitable Membership World Cup has been coveted by FIFA President Gianni Infantino since he was elected in 2016, with goals to pay collaborating groups tens of hundreds of thousands of {dollars} in prize cash.

Nonetheless, the worth of a possible Apple deal was seen as a problem for the influential European Membership Affiliation (ECA) led by Nasser al-Khelaïfi, the president of Paris Saint-Germain which can also be within the Membership World Membership lineup.

FIFA stated on Monday it will contain the ECA in “an revolutionary, progressive type of session and decision-making” in regards to the event.

The ECA already has an enormous say in industrial choices for the Champions League by way of a three way partnership with competitors organizer UEFA.

It’s unclear what sort of broadcast mannequin FIFA now favors, or if it is going to depend on its in-house streaming service FIFA+ in some markets.

Entries to the Membership World Cup are earned by title wins and constantly good leads to continental championships from 2020-24, and simply three are left to be determined: Two from South America and one from the host league, Main League Soccer.

The Membership World Cup will change into a month-long event performed each 4 years in June-July. For practically twenty years it has been performed every December as a small-scale annual occasion for continental champions. Europe’s champion has received 16 of the previous 17 titles.

The FIFA membership event additionally shall be a rehearsal for the 2026 World Cup in males’s soccer in among the similar stadiums within the U.S., which is co-hosting with Canada and Mexico.

FIFA has but to announce which cities will host video games within the revamped Membership World Cup nor any separate sponsor offers, although funding is predicted from Saudi Arabia. The annual model was beforehand packaged up with World Cup offers.

Amid issues at overloaded schedules for top-tier gamers, the primary 32-team Membership World Cup will see the finalists play seven video games on the finish of a season through which the Champions League in Europe is also increasing with extra groups and extra video games in a brand new format.

