Barcelona 5-1 Sevilla (Oct 20, 2024) Game Analysis

Robert Lewandowski and substitute Pablo Torre every scored twice to assist leaders Barcelona thrash guests Sevilla 5-1 in LaLiga on Sunday in a confidence increase for Hansi Flick’s facet forward of key clashes towards Bayern Munich and Actual Madrid.

Barca had been dominant all through the encounter on the Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium and successfully killed off the sport with three objectives in 15 first-half minutes beginning with a Lewandowski penalty after Raphinha was fouled from behind within the twenty fourth minute.

Pedri fired a bullet strike from the sting of the field into the highest nook to double their lead 4 minutes later and Lewandowski slotted residence a first-time effort from shut vary to web the third for the Catalan facet within the thirty ninth minute.

It was one other very good efficiency from Barca’s attacking trio of Lamine Yamal, Lewandowski and captain Raphinha who’ve scored 21 of Barca’s 33 LaLiga objectives this season.

Polish striker Lewandowski has reached 12 league objectives in 10 video games, double the quantity of Kylian Mbappe and Ayoze Perez who’re the joint second highest scorers in LaLiga.

Within the second half, Torre climbed off the bench to attain the fourth with a shot from contained in the field within the 82nd minute and, proper after Stanis Idumbo netted a comfort for Sevilla within the 87th, he wrapped up the scoring with a free kick into the far nook.

Barcelona are on prime of the LaLiga standings on 27 factors, three forward Actual Madrid in second and 7 away from Atletico Madrid in third. Sevilla are thirteenth on 12 factors.

“Successful like this is essential for the video games to return,” Pedri instructed Movistar Plus.

“Right now we needed to go away with extra than simply the three factors, we wanted that good feeling we obtained. The coach instructed us that there was going to be areas on the fringe of the field and we took benefit of that.”

Following a disappointing first LaLiga defeat at Osasuna, Barca have earned back-to-back league wins.

Their victory over Sevilla was their ninth in 10 LaLiga video games this season, as they put together for a tough week when they’ll host Bayern Munich within the Champions League on Wednesday earlier than travelling to face rivals Actual Madrid in LaLiga on Saturday.

They had been lacking a number of key gamers on Sunday who had been sidelined by accidents, together with Ronald Araujo, Andreas Christensen, Ferran Torres and Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

But they’d a giant motive to have fun as talisman midfielder Gavi got here off the bench within the second half to play his first minutes after 348 days out with a torn knee ligament.