Barcelona 3-0 Alavés (Oct 6, 2024) Game Analysis

Robert Lewandowski’s first-half hat trick guided LaLiga leaders Barcelona to a 3-0 win away at Deportivo Alavés on Sunday because the Poland striker prolonged his lead on the prime of the league’s scoring charts.

Barcelona wasted no time in entering into entrance when Lewandowski headed residence from a Raphinha free kick within the seventh minute earlier than the Brazil winger supplied one other help on a counter-attack for the 36-year-old striker to seize his second.

Lewandowski accomplished his hat trick within the thirty second minute for his tenth LaLiga aim in 9 video games this season, however regardless of their dominance Barcelona couldn’t rating one other as Antonio Sivera stood robust within the Alavés aim with six saves.

The victory moved Barcelona to 24 factors, three factors away from rivals Actual Madrid, whereas Alavés are twelfth with 10 factors.