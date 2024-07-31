Barcelona 2-2 Man City (Jul 30, 2024) Game Analysis

Manchester Metropolis and Barcelona performed out an entertaining 2-2 attract Orlando on Tuesday after the sport was delayed for greater than an hour.

Kick-off at Tenting World Stadium was put again by 80 minutes due to a climate warning. Metropolis’s first recreation of their United States tour, a 4-3 defeat to Celtic, was additionally delayed due to inclement climate.

When the sport lastly kicked off, Erling Haaland thought he had scored contained in the opening quarter-hour, however an effort from Oscar Bobb’s cross which seemed prefer it had crossed the road wasn’t given.

As an alternative it was Barcelona who opened the scoring via Pau Victor. Victor scored below strain from Kalvin Phillips after being put via because of a fragile flick from Marc Casadó.

Metropolis equalised via 19-year-old Nico O’Reilly, however Barcelona have been again forward simply earlier than half-time when Victor cleverly let the ball run for Pablo Torre to attain.

Each groups made modifications at half-time — Pep Guardiola withdrew Haaland and Ederson — and Metropolis equalised shortly afterwards via Jack Grealish after an outstanding run from Mateo Kovacic which began on the sting of Metropolis’s penalty space.

Within the post-match penalty shootout, Phillips was among the many Metropolis gamers to overlook from the spot as Barcelona received 4-1.

Metropolis are subsequent in motion towards Chelsea in Ohio on Saturday whereas Barcelona face La Liga rivals Actual Madrid in New Jersey.