Barcelona 2-1 Real Madrid (Aug 3, 2024) Game Analysis

Barcelona beat Actual Madrid 2-1 in Saturday’s U.S. preseason installment of El Clasico at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, thanks to 2 objectives from Pau Victor.

The conflict between the 2 famed LaLiga golf equipment was delayed by greater than an hour resulting from lightning within the space that compelled gamers to retreat to the locker rooms after 11 minutes had been performed within the first half.

Once they did return, Victor continued his spectacular preseason to additional his case to play a job in new coach Hansi Flick’s plans for the upcoming season.

After scoring the opening purpose in opposition to Manchester Metropolis on Tuesday, the 22-year-old once more confirmed a scientific eye for purpose to attain both aspect of half-time.

With the rain persevering with to group down, Victor broke the impasse within the forty second minute. Following a right-wing cross from the spectacular Álex Valle, Robert Lewandowski bought a foot to the ball to take it completely into the trail of the alert Victor to go into the online from shut vary.

After a half-time break of solely 5 minutes because of the earlier climate delay, Victor repeated the trick to double Barcelona’s lead within the 54th minute. Once more Valle supplied the cross and once more Victor was on the proper place to stretch and get sufficient on the ball to take it previous Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois.

Madrid had been boosted off the bench by a primary look of preseason by Vinícius Júnior and bought again into the competition when Nico Paz took benefit of some absent Barcelona defending to go in a nook from Arda Güler with eight minutes remaining.

However Barcelona held on to make it 4 wins from 4 in Clascios performed on U.S. soil and ship a message as they give the impression of being to dethrone the Spanish and European champions within the season forward.

Each groups had been with out a number of of their star names following summer season worldwide tournaments. Barcelona have but to welcome again Spain’s Euro 2024 winners Lamine Yamal and Ferran Torres, whereas Ronald Araújo, Pedri, Gavi, Frenkie de Jong and Ansu Fati all missed the journey to the U.S. resulting from accidents.

Actual Madrid, in the meantime, nonetheless await the primary look in a Los Blancos jersey of Kylian Mbappé. England star Jude Bellingham was one other high-profile title to overlook out on the tour.

Each groups will wrap up their excursions of the U.S. on Friday, with Barcelona dealing with AC Milan in Baltimore and Actual Madrid taking up Chelsea in Charlotte. The LaLiga season begins in two weeks’ time.