Barcelona 1-0 Getafe – La Liga result as Robert Lewandowski scores winner to send side four points clear

BARCELONA GO FOUR POINTS CLEAR AT TOP

A primary half Robert Lewandowski objective was sufficient for Barcelona to proceed their good begin to La Liga with a 1-0 victory towards Getafe.

Hansi Flick’s younger facet virtually rued lacking a bunch of possibilities as with the final kick of the match Getafe substitute Borja Mayoral fired large.

Polish ahead Lewandowski may have doubled his facet’s lead earlier than the break solely to be denied by the guests’ goalkeeper David Soria.

Soria was additionally available to tip a wonderful effort from teenage sensation Lamine Yamal over the crossbar within the second half.

Yamal additionally hit the crossbar as he capitalised on a tiring Getafe defence and Barcelona skipper Raphinha additionally had possibilities to safe the factors.

Nonetheless, Barcelona will breathe a sigh of reduction as they sit 4 factors clear on the summit of La Liga.

Regardless of controlling possession Flick’s younger facet confirmed weaknesses in defence as they head to Osasuna seeking to make it eight league wins on the bounce.

In the meantime, Getafe have simply 4 factors to their title from seven matches however can be inspired by one other sturdy defensive efficiency.