Barbra Streisand, Dolly Parton, Martin Scorsese and more stars pay tribute to Kris Kristofferson

NEW YORK (AP) — Response to the dying of Kris Kristofferson. The singer-songwriter and actor died Saturday at his dwelling in Hawaii surrounded by household at age 88.

“The primary time I noticed Kris performing on the Troubadour membership in L.A. I knew he was one thing particular.” — Barbra Streisand, Kristofferson’s co-star in “A Star is Born,” on X and Instagram.

“Proper now, I’m on a small boat between Ustica and Palermo, listening to ‘Me and Bobby McGee,’ remembering Kris Kristofferson. Identical to half of the world. I used to be fortunate sufficient to work with Kris. He was a poet. Actually. Inside and outside. And a rattling good actor, a outstanding display presence. Spending time with Kris after we made ‘Alice Doesn’t Dwell Right here Anymore’ was one of many highlights of my life.” — Martin Scorsese in a press release.

“We misplaced a fellow Highwayman at the moment. Godspeed, Kris.” — Kristofferson’s fellow band member Jimmy Webb, on X and Fb.

“Liked this man, his expertise, his thoughts and his lovely coronary heart. Journey properly, my pal.” — Melissa Etheridge on X.

“What an incredible loss. What an incredible author. What an incredible actor. What an incredible pal. I’ll at all times love you, Dolly.” — Dolly Parton on X.

“Kris Kristofferson believed creativity is God-given, and those who ignore such a gift are doomed to unhappiness. He preached that a life of the mind gives voice to the soul, and his work gave voice not only to his soul but to ours. He leaves a resounding legacy.” — Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum CEO Kyle Young in a statement.

“An epic human with the biggest heart. you will be so, so missed. rest easy, my friend.” — LeAnn Rimes Cibrian on X.

“What a gentleman, type soul, and a lover of phrases. I’m so glad I obtained to fulfill him and be round him. Certainly one of my favourite individuals. Relaxation in peace, Kris.” — Reba McEntire on X.

“Poet, beautiful human being, street scholar redneck outdated schooler.” — Josh Brolin on Instagram.

“This legend was so good to me after we labored collectively on Dreamer. What an honor to have frolicked in his presence.” — Dakota Fanning on Instagram.

“I’ll always remember his assist for me after I obtained my first CMA Male Vocalist of the 12 months award. His friendship and encouragement helped validate by profession in nation music and my place in Nashville.” — Lee Greenwood in a press release.

“For my part, Kris was one of many best songwriters ever. An unimaginable position mannequin for me with my very own writing. A hero and an incredible, nice man. I’ll miss him terribly.” — Lacy J. Dalton in a press release.

“I adored Kris Kristofferson. He was a beacon for all the pieces I worth most on this world. He’s the one songwriter I do know — and I’ve recognized most of them — who modified the whole panorama of nation music by means of the sheer energy of his poetry. — Marshall Chapman on Fb.

“When The Oak Ridge Boys have been trying to find a solution to develop our profession we listened to Kris Kristofferson’s music. The tales in his songs have been issues we have been experiencing. Then, he wrote, ‘Why Me Lord.’ Once we heard that tune the message struck dwelling. It assured us that we have been heading in the right direction. We love Kris and his lovely household. Please bear in mind them in your prayers.” — Duane Allen in a press release.

“I had the pleasure of realizing Kris and performing and collaborating at a number of occasions with him through the years. He was completely a delight. He was additionally a genius.” — Sam Moore of Sam and Dave, in a press release.

“Kris was at all times so candy to me. They might throw us within the cornfield collectively on ‘Hee Haw.’ These are a few of my fondest recollections. My prayers for his household.” — Lulu Roman in a press release.

“There are only a few occasions in life you get to share the stage with an actual hero. Kris Kristofferson was a hero of mine, and I can bear in mind virtually each element of the night time I performed piano whereas Kris sang ‘Assist Me Make it Via the Evening’ on the Grand Ole Opry. What a author, and there was a lot emotion in his voice when he sang. It was uncooked, raspy and true. R.I.P., Kris. There’ll by no means be one other such as you.” — Tim Atwood in a press release.