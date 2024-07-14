‘Barbie,’ Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo

Barbie, Taylor Swift and Olivia Rodrigo all gained a number of awards on the 2024 Nickelodeon Children’ Selection Awards, which have been held at UCLA’s Pauley Pavilion on Saturday (July 13).

Barbie gained favourite film, favourite film actress (Margot Robbie), favourite track (Billie Eilish’s “What Was I Made For?”) and favourite music collaboration (“Barbie World” by Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice with Aqua).

Swift gained three awards — favourite feminine artist (for the third time), favourite world music star (additionally for the third time) and favourite ticket of the 12 months for The Eras Tour. As well as, her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, gained favourite male sports activities star.

Rodrigo gained favourite album for GUTS (beating Swift’s The Tortured Poets Division: The Anthology, amongst others) and likewise favourite feminine TV star (youngsters) for her function as Nini on Excessive Faculty Musical: The Musical: The Collection.

Submit Malone, who collaborated with Swift on “Fortnight,” a No. 1 hit on the Billboard Scorching 100, gained favourite male artist for the primary time. Think about Dragons took favourite music group for the primary time.

Reneé Rapp gained favourite breakout artist. 4 of the final 5 winners on this class determine as LGBTQ. Eilish gained in 2019, adopted by Lil Nas X in 2020 and Dove Cameron in 2023. The winner in 2022 was the straight-identifying Rodrigo. The class wasn’t offered in 2021.

Eilish’s win for favourite track is her third in that class, following wins for “Dangerous Man” and “Happier Than Ever.” This places Eilish in a tie with Harry Types for essentially the most wins within the class. Types’ tally contains two hits with One Path — “What Makes You Stunning” and “Story of My Life.” Types gained as a solo artist final 12 months for “As It Was.”

Sabrina Carpenter took favourite viral track for “Espresso.” Bella Poarch gained favourite social music star.

The present was hosted by SpongeBob SquarePants (voiced by Tom Kenny) and Patrick Star (voiced by Invoice Fagerbakke). The present recreated the undersea dwelling of Bikini Backside, the setting of SpongeBob SquarePants. Unsurprisingly, the present gained favourite cartoon. This 12 months marks the twenty fifth anniversary of SpongeBob SquarePants, which first aired on Nickelodeon as a sneak peek after the Children’ Selection Awards on Might 1, 1999, and formally premiered on July 17 of that 12 months.

Nickelodeon Children’ Selection Awards 2024 was simulcast stay on the east coast at 8 p.m. ET, and on tape delay on the west coast, throughout Nickelodeon, TeenNick, Nicktoons, the Nick Jr. channel, TV Land, CMT and MTV2.

Present highlights embody a gap dance quantity, with Paul Russell performing his hit “Lil Boo Thang;” a medley efficiency by The Child LAROI of “Nights Like This,” his present single “Ladies” and his Scorching 100-topping “Keep”; Serena Williams being honored with the Legend Gold Blimp, offered by Kelly Rowland; a halftime present second that includes Jelly Roll, Heidi Klum and a marching band; and underwater scuba divers revealing Jack Black as favourite villain.

The Nickelodeon Children’ Selection Awards 2024 will encore on Sunday, July 14, at 10:30 a.m. and eight p.m. on Nickelodeon, and 9 a.m. on Nicktoons, and on Monday, July 15, at 9 p.m. on TeenNick. All occasions proven are ET/PT. The present may also be obtainable to stream on Paramount+ on Sunday, July 14.

Right here’s the entire checklist of nominations for the 2024 Children’ Selection Awards, with winners marked.

Favourite album

Numerous Artists, Barbie: The Album

Beyoncé, Cowboy Carter

Miley Cyrus, Limitless Summer season Trip

WINNER: Olivia Rodrigo, GUTS

Taylor Swift, The Tortured Poets Division: The Anthology

Jelly Roll, Whitsitt Chapel

Favourite track

Dua Lipa, “Dance the Evening”

Luke Combs, “Quick Automotive”

Miley Cyrus, “Flowers”

Doja Cat, “Paint the City Crimson”

Justin Timberlake, “Egocentric”

Beyoncé, “Texas Maintain ‘Em”

WINNER: Billie Eilish, “What Was I Made For?”

Ariana Grande, “sure, and?”

Favourite viral track

Benson Boone, “Stunning Issues”

David Kushner, “Daylight”

WINNER: Sabrina Carpenter, “Espresso”

Tate McRae, “Grasping”

Paul Russell, “Lil Boo Thang”

Tyla, “Water”

Favourite music collaboration

Lil Durk and J. Cole, “All My Life”

David Guetta, Anne Marie and Coi Leray, “Child Don’t Harm Me”

WINNER: Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice with Aqua, “Barbie World”

Pharrell Williams that includes Miley Cyrus, “Physician (Work it Out)”

Taylor Swift that includes Submit Malone, “Fortnight”

Taylor Swift and Ice Spice, “Karma (Remix)”

DJ Khaled that includes Lil Child, Future and Lil Uzi Vert, “Imagined to Be Cherished”

Jessie Murph and Jelly Roll, “Wild Ones”

Favourite feminine artist

Ariana Grande

Beyoncé

Billie Eilish

Cardi B

Miley Cyrus

Olivia Rodrigo

Selena Gomez

WINNER: Taylor Swift

Favourite male artist

Dangerous Bunny

Drake

Ed Sheeran

Justin Timberlake

WINNER: Submit Malone

The Weeknd

Travis Scott

Usher

Favourite music group

Black Eyed Peas

Coldplay

WINNER: Think about Dragons

Jonas Brothers

Maroon 5

*NSYNC

Favourite breakout artist

Coco Jones

Ice Spice

Jelly Roll

WINNER: Reneé Rapp

Tate McRae

Teddy Swims

Tyla

Victoria Monét

Favourite social music star

Addison Rae

WINNER: Bella Poarch

David Kushner

Djo

Madison Beer

Paul Russell

Favourite ticket of the 12 months

Dangerous Bunny: Most Wished

Beyoncé: Renaissance Tour

BlackPink: BornPink Tour

Olivia Rodrigo: Guts Tour

Sabrina Carpenter: Emails That I Can’t Ship Tour

WINNER: Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour

Favourite world music star

Africa: Tyla

Asia: BLACKPINK

Australia/NZ: Troye Sivan

Europe: Zara Larsson

Latin America: Karol G

WINNER: North America: Taylor Swift

UK: Dua Lipa

Favourite film

Aquaman and the Misplaced Kingdom

WINNER: Barbie

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

The Little Mermaid

The Marvels

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts

Wonka

Favourite film actor

Adam Sandler (Danny Friedman, You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah)

Chris Pratt (Peter Quill, Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3)

Jason Momoa (Arthur, Aquaman and the Misplaced Kingdom)

John Cena (Jakob Toretto, Quick X)

Paul Rudd (Gary Grooberson, Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire)

Ryan Gosling (Ken, Barbie)

Ryan Reynolds (Cal, IF)

WINNER: Timothée Chalamet (Willy Wonka, Wonka)

Favourite film actress

America Ferrera (Gloria, Barbie)

Brie Larson (Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel, The Marvels)

Halle Bailey (Ariel, The Little Mermaid)

Jennifer Garner (Jess, The Household Swap)

WINNER: Margot Robbie (Barbie, Barbie)

Melissa McCarthy (Ursula, The Little Mermaid)

Zendaya (Chani, Dune: Half Two)

Zoe Saldana (Gamora, Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol 3)

Favourite animated film

Elemental

Kung Fu Panda 4

PAW Patrol: The Mighty Film

WINNER: Spider-Man: Throughout the Spider-Verse

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem

The Garfield Film

The Tremendous Mario Bros. Film

Trolls Band Collectively

Favourite male voice from an animated film

WINNER: Adam Sandler (Leo, Leo)

Brady Midday (Raphael, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem)

Chris Pratt (Mario, The Tremendous Mario Bros. Film)

Jack Black (Bowser, The Tremendous Mario Bros. Film)

Jack Black (Po, Kung Fu Panda 4)

Jackie Chan (Splinter, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem)

Justin Timberlake (Department, Trolls Band Collectively)

Shameik Moore (Miles Morales, Spider-Man: Throughout the Spider-Verse)

Favourite feminine voice from an animated film

WINNER: Anna Kendrick (Poppy, Trolls Band Collectively)

Anya Taylor-Pleasure (Peach, The Tremendous Mario Bros. Film)

Ariana DeBose (Asha, Want)

Awkwafina (Zhen, Kung Fu Panda 4)

Ayo Edebiri (April, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem)

Hailee Steinfeld (Gwen Stacy, Spider-Man: Throughout the Spider-Verse)

Kristen Bell (Janet, PAW Patrol: The Mighty Film)

McKenna Grace (Skye, PAW Patrol: The Mighty Film)

Favourite villain

Amy Schumer (Velvet, Trolls Band Collectively)

Austin Butler (Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen, Dune: Half Two)

WINNER: Jack Black (Bowser, The Tremendous Mario Bros. Film)

Keegan-Michael Key (Chief of Police, Wonka)

Melissa McCarthy (Ursula, The Little Mermaid)

Reneé Rapp (Regina George, Imply Ladies)

Favourite youngsters TV present

Hazard Pressure

Excessive Faculty Musical: The Musical: The Collection

WINNER: Percy Jackson and the Olympians

Energy Rangers Cosmic Fury

Raven’s Dwelling

The Muppets Mayhem

The Actually Loud Home

Tyler Perry’s Younger Dylan

Favourite household TV present

Abbott Elementary

Avatar: The Final Airbender

Goosebumps

iCarly

Loki

WINNER: Younger Sheldon

Favourite actuality present

America’s Funniest Dwelling Movies

WINNER: America’s Obtained Expertise

American Ninja Warrior

Is It Cake?

Children Baking Championship

LEGO Masters

Favourite cartoon

Massive Metropolis Greens

Monster Excessive

WINNER: SpongeBob SquarePants

Teen Titans Go!

The Loud Home

The Simpsons

Favourite feminine TV star (youngsters)

Hunter Deno (Amelia Jones, Energy Rangers Cosmic Fury)

Lilly Singh (Nora Singh, The Muppets Mayhem)

WINNER: Olivia Rodrigo (Nini, Excessive Faculty Musical: The Musical: The Collection)

Raven-Symoné (Raven Baxter, Raven’s Dwelling)

Sofia Wylie (Gina, Excessive Faculty Musical: The Musical: The Collection)

Tessa Rao (Izzy Garcia, Energy Rangers Cosmic Fury)

Favourite male TV star (youngsters)

Probability Perez (Javi Garcia, Energy Rangers Cosmic Fury)

Dylan Gilmer (Younger Dylan, Tyler Perry’s Younger Dylan)

Jahzir Bruno (Clyde McBride, The Actually Loud Home)

Joshua Bassett (Ricky, Excessive Faculty Musical: The Musical: The Collection)

WINNER: Walker Scobell (Percy Jackson, Percy Jackson and the Olympians)

Wolfgang Schaeffer (Lincoln Loud, The Actually Loud Home)

Favourite feminine TV star (household)

Janelle James (Ava Coleman, Abbott Elementary)

Laci Mosley (Harper, iCarly)

WINNER: Miranda Cosgrove (Carly, iCarly)

Peyton Listing (Maddie Nears, Faculty Spirits)

Quinta Brunson (Janine Teagues, Abbott Elementary)

Rosario Dawson (Ahsoka Tano, Ahsoka)

Favourite male TV star (household)

Gordon Cormier (Aang, Avatar: The Final Airbender)

WINNER: Iain Armitage (Sheldon Cooper, Younger Sheldon)

Jerry Trainor (Spencer Shay, iCarly)

Justin Lengthy (Nathan Bratt, Goosebumps)

Tom Hiddleston (Loki, Loki)

Zack Morris (Isaiah Howard, Goosebumps)

Favourite male creator

Dhar Mann

Mark Rober

Markiplier

WINNER: MrBeast

Ryan’s World

Spencer X

Favourite feminine creator

Charli D’Amelio

Dixie D’Amelio

Emma Chamberlain

Hannah Stocking

Children Diana Present

WINNER: Lexi Rivera

Favourite gamer

Aphmau

WINNER: Kai Cenat

Ninja

Preston

TheBoyDilly

Unspeakable

Favourite creator household

FGTeeV

WINNER: Jordan Matter/Salish Matter

Ninja Kidz

Royalty Household

The Beverly Halls

The Herberts

Favourite feminine sports activities star

Alex Morgan

Caitlin Clark

Coco Gauff

Sha’Carri Richardson

WINNER: Simone Biles

Venus Williams

Favourite male sports activities star

Cristiano Ronaldo

LeBron James

Lionel Messi

Patrick Mahomes

Stephen Curry

WINNER: Travis Kelce

Favourite online game

Simply Dance 2024

Madden NFL 24

Minecraft

WINNER: Roblox

Tremendous Mario Bros. Marvel

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom