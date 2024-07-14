‘Barbie,’ Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo

Barbie, Taylor Swift and Olivia Rodrigo all gained a number of awards on the 2024 Nickelodeon Children’ Selection Awards, which have been held at UCLA’s Pauley Pavilion on Saturday (July 13).
Barbie gained favourite film, favourite film actress (Margot Robbie), favourite track (Billie Eilish’s “What Was I Made For?”) and favourite music collaboration (“Barbie World” by Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice with Aqua).
Swift gained three awards — favourite feminine artist (for the third time), favourite world music star (additionally for the third time) and favourite ticket of the 12 months for The Eras Tour. As well as, her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, gained favourite male sports activities star.
Rodrigo gained favourite album for GUTS (beating Swift’s The Tortured Poets Division: The Anthology, amongst others) and likewise favourite feminine TV star (youngsters) for her function as Nini on Excessive Faculty Musical: The Musical: The Collection.
Submit Malone, who collaborated with Swift on “Fortnight,” a No. 1 hit on the Billboard Scorching 100, gained favourite male artist for the primary time. Think about Dragons took favourite music group for the primary time.
Reneé Rapp gained favourite breakout artist. 4 of the final 5 winners on this class determine as LGBTQ. Eilish gained in 2019, adopted by Lil Nas X in 2020 and Dove Cameron in 2023. The winner in 2022 was the straight-identifying Rodrigo. The class wasn’t offered in 2021.
Eilish’s win for favourite track is her third in that class, following wins for “Dangerous Man” and “Happier Than Ever.” This places Eilish in a tie with Harry Types for essentially the most wins within the class. Types’ tally contains two hits with One Path — “What Makes You Stunning” and “Story of My Life.” Types gained as a solo artist final 12 months for “As It Was.”
Sabrina Carpenter took favourite viral track for “Espresso.” Bella Poarch gained favourite social music star.
The present was hosted by SpongeBob SquarePants (voiced by Tom Kenny) and Patrick Star (voiced by Invoice Fagerbakke). The present recreated the undersea dwelling of Bikini Backside, the setting of SpongeBob SquarePants. Unsurprisingly, the present gained favourite cartoon. This 12 months marks the twenty fifth anniversary of SpongeBob SquarePants, which first aired on Nickelodeon as a sneak peek after the Children’ Selection Awards on Might 1, 1999, and formally premiered on July 17 of that 12 months.
Nickelodeon Children’ Selection Awards 2024 was simulcast stay on the east coast at 8 p.m. ET, and on tape delay on the west coast, throughout Nickelodeon, TeenNick, Nicktoons, the Nick Jr. channel, TV Land, CMT and MTV2.
Present highlights embody a gap dance quantity, with Paul Russell performing his hit “Lil Boo Thang;” a medley efficiency by The Child LAROI of “Nights Like This,” his present single “Ladies” and his Scorching 100-topping “Keep”; Serena Williams being honored with the Legend Gold Blimp, offered by Kelly Rowland; a halftime present second that includes Jelly Roll, Heidi Klum and a marching band; and underwater scuba divers revealing Jack Black as favourite villain.
The Nickelodeon Children’ Selection Awards 2024 will encore on Sunday, July 14, at 10:30 a.m. and eight p.m. on Nickelodeon, and 9 a.m. on Nicktoons, and on Monday, July 15, at 9 p.m. on TeenNick. All occasions proven are ET/PT. The present may also be obtainable to stream on Paramount+ on Sunday, July 14.
Right here’s the entire checklist of nominations for the 2024 Children’ Selection Awards, with winners marked.
Favourite album
Numerous Artists, Barbie: The Album
Beyoncé, Cowboy Carter
Miley Cyrus, Limitless Summer season Trip
WINNER: Olivia Rodrigo, GUTS
Taylor Swift, The Tortured Poets Division: The Anthology
Jelly Roll, Whitsitt Chapel
Favourite track
Dua Lipa, “Dance the Evening”
Luke Combs, “Quick Automotive”
Miley Cyrus, “Flowers”
Doja Cat, “Paint the City Crimson”
Justin Timberlake, “Egocentric”
Beyoncé, “Texas Maintain ‘Em”
WINNER: Billie Eilish, “What Was I Made For?”
Ariana Grande, “sure, and?”
Favourite viral track
Benson Boone, “Stunning Issues”
David Kushner, “Daylight”
WINNER: Sabrina Carpenter, “Espresso”
Tate McRae, “Grasping”
Paul Russell, “Lil Boo Thang”
Tyla, “Water”
Favourite music collaboration
Lil Durk and J. Cole, “All My Life”
David Guetta, Anne Marie and Coi Leray, “Child Don’t Harm Me”
WINNER: Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice with Aqua, “Barbie World”
Pharrell Williams that includes Miley Cyrus, “Physician (Work it Out)”
Taylor Swift that includes Submit Malone, “Fortnight”
Taylor Swift and Ice Spice, “Karma (Remix)”
DJ Khaled that includes Lil Child, Future and Lil Uzi Vert, “Imagined to Be Cherished”
Jessie Murph and Jelly Roll, “Wild Ones”
Favourite feminine artist
Ariana Grande
Beyoncé
Billie Eilish
Cardi B
Miley Cyrus
Olivia Rodrigo
Selena Gomez
WINNER: Taylor Swift
Favourite male artist
Dangerous Bunny
Drake
Ed Sheeran
Justin Timberlake
WINNER: Submit Malone
The Weeknd
Travis Scott
Usher
Favourite music group
Black Eyed Peas
Coldplay
WINNER: Think about Dragons
Jonas Brothers
Maroon 5
*NSYNC
Favourite breakout artist
Coco Jones
Ice Spice
Jelly Roll
WINNER: Reneé Rapp
Tate McRae
Teddy Swims
Tyla
Victoria Monét
Favourite social music star
Addison Rae
WINNER: Bella Poarch
David Kushner
Djo
Madison Beer
Paul Russell
Favourite ticket of the 12 months
Dangerous Bunny: Most Wished
Beyoncé: Renaissance Tour
BlackPink: BornPink Tour
Olivia Rodrigo: Guts Tour
Sabrina Carpenter: Emails That I Can’t Ship Tour
WINNER: Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour
Favourite world music star
Africa: Tyla
Asia: BLACKPINK
Australia/NZ: Troye Sivan
Europe: Zara Larsson
Latin America: Karol G
WINNER: North America: Taylor Swift
UK: Dua Lipa
Favourite film
Aquaman and the Misplaced Kingdom
WINNER: Barbie
Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
The Little Mermaid
The Marvels
Transformers: Rise of the Beasts
Wonka
Favourite film actor
Adam Sandler (Danny Friedman, You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah)
Chris Pratt (Peter Quill, Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3)
Jason Momoa (Arthur, Aquaman and the Misplaced Kingdom)
John Cena (Jakob Toretto, Quick X)
Paul Rudd (Gary Grooberson, Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire)
Ryan Gosling (Ken, Barbie)
Ryan Reynolds (Cal, IF)
WINNER: Timothée Chalamet (Willy Wonka, Wonka)
Favourite film actress
America Ferrera (Gloria, Barbie)
Brie Larson (Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel, The Marvels)
Halle Bailey (Ariel, The Little Mermaid)
Jennifer Garner (Jess, The Household Swap)
WINNER: Margot Robbie (Barbie, Barbie)
Melissa McCarthy (Ursula, The Little Mermaid)
Zendaya (Chani, Dune: Half Two)
Zoe Saldana (Gamora, Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol 3)
Favourite animated film
Elemental
Kung Fu Panda 4
PAW Patrol: The Mighty Film
WINNER: Spider-Man: Throughout the Spider-Verse
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem
The Garfield Film
The Tremendous Mario Bros. Film
Trolls Band Collectively
Favourite male voice from an animated film
WINNER: Adam Sandler (Leo, Leo)
Brady Midday (Raphael, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem)
Chris Pratt (Mario, The Tremendous Mario Bros. Film)
Jack Black (Bowser, The Tremendous Mario Bros. Film)
Jack Black (Po, Kung Fu Panda 4)
Jackie Chan (Splinter, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem)
Justin Timberlake (Department, Trolls Band Collectively)
Shameik Moore (Miles Morales, Spider-Man: Throughout the Spider-Verse)
Favourite feminine voice from an animated film
WINNER: Anna Kendrick (Poppy, Trolls Band Collectively)
Anya Taylor-Pleasure (Peach, The Tremendous Mario Bros. Film)
Ariana DeBose (Asha, Want)
Awkwafina (Zhen, Kung Fu Panda 4)
Ayo Edebiri (April, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem)
Hailee Steinfeld (Gwen Stacy, Spider-Man: Throughout the Spider-Verse)
Kristen Bell (Janet, PAW Patrol: The Mighty Film)
McKenna Grace (Skye, PAW Patrol: The Mighty Film)
Favourite villain
Amy Schumer (Velvet, Trolls Band Collectively)
Austin Butler (Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen, Dune: Half Two)
WINNER: Jack Black (Bowser, The Tremendous Mario Bros. Film)
Keegan-Michael Key (Chief of Police, Wonka)
Melissa McCarthy (Ursula, The Little Mermaid)
Reneé Rapp (Regina George, Imply Ladies)
Favourite youngsters TV present
Hazard Pressure
Excessive Faculty Musical: The Musical: The Collection
WINNER: Percy Jackson and the Olympians
Energy Rangers Cosmic Fury
Raven’s Dwelling
The Muppets Mayhem
The Actually Loud Home
Tyler Perry’s Younger Dylan
Favourite household TV present
Abbott Elementary
Avatar: The Final Airbender
Goosebumps
iCarly
Loki
WINNER: Younger Sheldon
Favourite actuality present
America’s Funniest Dwelling Movies
WINNER: America’s Obtained Expertise
American Ninja Warrior
Is It Cake?
Children Baking Championship
LEGO Masters
Favourite cartoon
Massive Metropolis Greens
Monster Excessive
WINNER: SpongeBob SquarePants
Teen Titans Go!
The Loud Home
The Simpsons
Favourite feminine TV star (youngsters)
Hunter Deno (Amelia Jones, Energy Rangers Cosmic Fury)
Lilly Singh (Nora Singh, The Muppets Mayhem)
WINNER: Olivia Rodrigo (Nini, Excessive Faculty Musical: The Musical: The Collection)
Raven-Symoné (Raven Baxter, Raven’s Dwelling)
Sofia Wylie (Gina, Excessive Faculty Musical: The Musical: The Collection)
Tessa Rao (Izzy Garcia, Energy Rangers Cosmic Fury)
Favourite male TV star (youngsters)
Probability Perez (Javi Garcia, Energy Rangers Cosmic Fury)
Dylan Gilmer (Younger Dylan, Tyler Perry’s Younger Dylan)
Jahzir Bruno (Clyde McBride, The Actually Loud Home)
Joshua Bassett (Ricky, Excessive Faculty Musical: The Musical: The Collection)
WINNER: Walker Scobell (Percy Jackson, Percy Jackson and the Olympians)
Wolfgang Schaeffer (Lincoln Loud, The Actually Loud Home)
Favourite feminine TV star (household)
Janelle James (Ava Coleman, Abbott Elementary)
Laci Mosley (Harper, iCarly)
WINNER: Miranda Cosgrove (Carly, iCarly)
Peyton Listing (Maddie Nears, Faculty Spirits)
Quinta Brunson (Janine Teagues, Abbott Elementary)
Rosario Dawson (Ahsoka Tano, Ahsoka)
Favourite male TV star (household)
Gordon Cormier (Aang, Avatar: The Final Airbender)
WINNER: Iain Armitage (Sheldon Cooper, Younger Sheldon)
Jerry Trainor (Spencer Shay, iCarly)
Justin Lengthy (Nathan Bratt, Goosebumps)
Tom Hiddleston (Loki, Loki)
Zack Morris (Isaiah Howard, Goosebumps)
Favourite male creator
Dhar Mann
Mark Rober
Markiplier
WINNER: MrBeast
Ryan’s World
Spencer X
Favourite feminine creator
Charli D’Amelio
Dixie D’Amelio
Emma Chamberlain
Hannah Stocking
Children Diana Present
WINNER: Lexi Rivera
Favourite gamer
Aphmau
WINNER: Kai Cenat
Ninja
Preston
TheBoyDilly
Unspeakable
Favourite creator household
FGTeeV
WINNER: Jordan Matter/Salish Matter
Ninja Kidz
Royalty Household
The Beverly Halls
The Herberts
Favourite feminine sports activities star
Alex Morgan
Caitlin Clark
Coco Gauff
Sha’Carri Richardson
WINNER: Simone Biles
Venus Williams
Favourite male sports activities star
Cristiano Ronaldo
LeBron James
Lionel Messi
Patrick Mahomes
Stephen Curry
WINNER: Travis Kelce
Favourite online game
Simply Dance 2024
Madden NFL 24
Minecraft
WINNER: Roblox
Tremendous Mario Bros. Marvel
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom