Barbara Palvin Struts in 40-Pound Wings at 2024 VS Fashion Show

Barbara Palvin had no downside strolling in her mirrored wings on the 2024 Victoria’s Secret Style Present — that are heavier than you’d anticipate.

The 31-year-old Angel completely opened as much as Us Weekly about her larger-than-life wings whereas getting glammed up for the present on Tuesday, October 15. “This yr mine are heavy, which simply means they’re larger!” she exclaimed, noting that “some [wings] are actually gentle.”

Palvin guessed that her wings, which featured massive mirrors within the form of feathers, weighed round “40 kilos.”

“They’re actually well-made, so it’s not too exhausting [to walk in the wings] with heels on,” Palvin informed Us.

Palvin additionally shared that she prepped for the present by staying “hydrated” and (trying) to get an excellent night time’s relaxation.

“I’ve been up since 2:30 [a.m.],” she laughed to Us, noting she had an excessive amount of adrenaline to fall again asleep. (Palvin’s glowy complexion made it unimaginable to inform she was low on sleep.)

For the catwalk, Palvin regarded like a sizzling goddess in a sheer costume that includes a cowl neckline, a thigh-high slit and a dainty prepare. Beneath, she confirmed off her determine in a silver crystal bra and matching string underwear.

Thank You! You’ve efficiently subscribed.

Palvin gave Us much more fairy vitality with butterfly heels that wrapped round her ankles. She additional accessorized with diamond earrings. After strutting down the runway — which, by the best way, Palvin did so flawlessly, and even beamed alongside the best way — the mannequin took off her pumps and held them within the air whereas returning backstage.

Her glam included stuffed in-eyebrows, rosy cheeks, shiny lips and sparkly eyeshadow that made her blue eyes pop. Palvin’s brunette strands have been parted down the center and styled in unfastened curls.

Associated: Meet the Fashions Strolling within the 2024 Victoria’s Secret Style Present

Victoria’s Secret has discovered its wings and is able to fly as soon as once more. After a four-year hiatus, the lingerie and clothes model is bringing again their Victoria’s Secret Style Present with quite a lot of acquainted faces from the modeling trade. Gigi Hadid, Barbara Palvin, Ashley Graham, Candice Swanepoel, Taylor Hill and Jasmine Tookes are […]

On the subject of her relationship with Victoria’s Secret, Palvin informed Us she goes manner again with the model and even bought her first pair of Pink panties years in the past. “I nonetheless have it!” she quipped to Us, joking the lingerie might depend as classic now.