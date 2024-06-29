Barack Obama reacts to Joe Biden’s debate vs. Donald Trump – NBC New York

Barack Obama reiterated his help for President Joe Biden within the wake of Thursday’s debate in opposition to Donald Trump.

In a put up on X, previously often called Twitter, Friday, Obama stated the primary presidential debate did not change how he views the 2024 election as he got here to the protection of his former VP.

“Unhealthy debate nights occur. Belief me, I do know,” the previous two-term president wrote, alluding to his personal poor exhibiting within the first debate of his reelection marketing campaign in 2012. “However this election remains to be a selection between somebody who has fought for atypical people his total life and somebody who solely cares about himself. Between somebody who tells the reality; who is aware of proper from fallacious and can give it to the American folks straight — and somebody who lies by his tooth for his personal profit. Final night time didn’t change that, and it’s why a lot is at stake in November.”

Obama’s put up got here as Biden faces criticism from each side of the aisle for his debate exhibiting in opposition to former President Trump. Biden, who was stated to be coping with a chilly in response to his marketing campaign, sounded hoarse and stumbled whereas talking at occasions, together with his efficiency creating some panic inside the Democratic Social gathering.

“Democrats simply dedicated collective suicide,” a celebration strategist who has labored on presidential campaigns instructed NBC Information. “Biden sounds hoarse, seems drained and is babbling. He’s reaffirming every part voters already perceived. President Biden can’t win. This debate is a nail within the political coffin.”

“It’s onerous to argue that we shouldn’t nominate another person,” a Democratic marketing consultant who works on down-ballot races instructed NBC Information.

Whereas there have been requires the Democrats to exchange Biden, there is not at the moment a recognized critical effort to push the president off the ticket, in response to NBC Information. Obama, California Gov. Gavin Newsom and Home Democratic chief Hakeem Jeffries are amongst those that have continued to again Biden publicly.

Biden, in the meantime, appeared to acknowledge his shaky debate exhibiting as he delivered a fiery speech at a marketing campaign rally in Raleigh, North Carolina, on Friday.

“I do know I am not a younger man,” Biden stated. “I do not stroll as straightforward as I used to. I do not communicate as easily as I used to. I do not debate in addition to I used to.”

“However I understand how to inform the reality,” he passionately added. “I do know proper from fallacious. I understand how to do that job. I understand how to get issues performed. And I do know, like thousands and thousands of People know, if you get knocked down you get again up.”

The Related Press contributed to this story.

