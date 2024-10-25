Barack Obama and Bruce Springsteen fuel Harris’ campaign push in Georgia

Vice President Kamala Harris hosted a star-studded rally close to Atlanta on Thursday evening that featured remarks by former President Barack Obama and a efficiency by rock legend Bruce Springsteen.

The occasion was the primary time Harris and Obama have shared the rally stage this cycle as Harris, the Democratic presidential nominee, makes her closing pitch to voters within the closing sprint to Election Day.

Taking the rostrum within the Atlanta suburb of Clarkston after an energizing introduction from Obama, Harris started by nodding to her early assist of the primary Black president’s bid for the White Home in 2007.

Former President Barack Obama maintain arms with Vice President Kamala Harris at a marketing campaign rally in Clarkston, Ga., on Thursday. Drew Angerer / AFP – Getty Pictures

“It was over 17 years in the past after I took a visit to Springfield, Illinois. It was a chilly February day, and I went there to assist this sensible younger senator who was working for president of the US. And thousands and thousands of Individuals had been energized and impressed not solely by Barack Obama’s message, however by how he leads, searching for to unite quite than separate us,” Harris mentioned.

“All these years later, Barack Obama, I say to you, your friendship and your religion in me and in our marketing campaign means the world. Thanks, Mr. President,” she continued.

A senior Harris-Walz marketing campaign official beforehand advised NBC Information that Harris advisers’ pondering is that they will dial up voter enthusiasm by placing Obama and Harris aspect by aspect. Obama’s recognition is enduring, and he stays the only real president since Ronald Reagan to have gained two presidential elections with over 50% of the vote.

Bruce Springsteen performs on the rally Thursday. Christian Monterrosa / AFP – Getty Pictures

Obama additionally joined Harris’ working mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, this week at a marketing campaign occasion in Madison, Wisconsin.

Along with rallies in battleground states, Obama is about to do interviews with podcasters and varied web personalities who entice Black audiences, an Obama aide advised NBC Information this week.

Former first woman Michelle Obama can be anticipated to marketing campaign with Harris in Michigan on Saturday, marking her first look on the marketing campaign path this cycle.

Springsteen, who endorsed Harris for president this month, can be simply one of many stars illuminating her closing celeb lineup. The occasion Thursday additionally featured appearances by director Spike Lee, actor Samuel L. Jackson and others.

Harris can be scheduled to host pop star Beyoncé at an occasion in Houston on Friday night, in response to three sources acquainted with the plans.