Bank of America users report online access issues

1000’s of Financial institution of America prospects Wednesday reported bother accessing their on-line accounts, in line with tech disruption monitor Downdetector and varied social media platforms.

Some customers stated they had been unable to register. Others stated they may, however noticed their balances learn $0.

Outage reviews spiked round 12:45 p.m. Jap time and peaked at 1:25 p.m., with greater than 19,200 complaints, in line with Downdetector. Complaints plateaued an hour later and tapered off after 8 p.m., the positioning confirmed.

“Some shoppers are experiencing a difficulty accessing their accounts and steadiness data right this moment,” Financial institution of America stated in an announcement. “These points are being addressed and have largely been resolved. We apologize for any inconvenience.”

Financial institution of America declined to specify to CNN what triggered the problem. The financial institution relies in Charlotte, North Carolina – an space that noticed vital harm and flooding from Hurricane Helene final week. It’s unclear whether or not the reported outages had any connection to the storm’s after-effects.

There was no scarcity of on-line commentary from affected customers.

“5 accounts present zero steadiness, over 20K,” one Financial institution of America buyer wrote on Downdetector.

“App not working and on-line banking exhibits yesterday’s steadiness,” one other consumer wrote on the positioning.

“Each the App and Browser entry to BoA stay at the least partially down for us,” wrote a 3rd. “Can now see a few of our accounts, however not all of them. And the switch between accounts operate stays non-functional for all accounts.”

“Exhibits my debt positive tho,” one other consumer wrote.

The X account from the financial institution’s directed prospects to an automatic hyperlink to request assist.

One X consumer wrote that their account balances confirmed $0, however a telephone name to BofA’s automated helpline offered the right balances, in line with Fox Enterprise.

Some Financial institution of America prospects reported seeing messages indicating the present steadiness for one or a number of accounts “could also be briefly unavailable,” in line with CNN.

“Truthfully I believe they owe all people some money for ache and struggling as a result of that was extraordinarily hectic for a second there,” one buyer wrote on X, in line with CBS Information.