Bank of America outage: Glitch caused some customers to see $0 balances in their accounts

Financial institution of America prospects reported having hassle accessing their financial institution accounts on Wednesday, however the financial institution mentioned the obvious glitch has been largely fastened.

Stories about an issue at Financial institution of America spiked round 12:45 pm ET on Downdetector, which collects knowledge on outages.

Many purchasers complained they might not see their account balances. Some who might entry their accounts have been startled to see zero balances.

A Financial institution of America department stands in Manhattan on March 15, 2023 in New York Metropolis. Financial institution of America prospects report having hassle accessing their financial institution accounts on Wednesday. Spencer Platt/Getty Photographs/File by way of CNN Newsource

In a press release to CNN, Financial institution of America acknowledged that “some shoppers are experiencing a problem accessing their accounts and stability info right now.”

“These points are being addressed and have largely been resolved,” Financial institution of America mentioned. “We apologize for any inconvenience.”

Financial institution of America declined to specify what precipitated the issue. It is not clear when all programs might be totally again to regular.

A number of CNN workers with Financial institution of America accounts couldn’t log into their accounts on-line on Wednesday afternoon. A message displayed for one Financial institution of America buyer mentioned the present stability quantity for one or a number of accounts “could also be briefly unavailable.”

“5 accounts present zero stability, over 20K,” one Financial institution of America buyer on Downdetector wrote.

One other mentioned he cannot log in however his spouse can and her accounts show no stability.

“Exhibits my debt simply high-quality tho,” one other consumer mentioned.

This story has been up to date with extra developments.

