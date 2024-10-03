Bank of America customers report outage on website, banking app

(Grey Information) – Financial institution of America is reportedly affected by a widespread outage affecting clients’ skill to entry their accounts.

In line with Downdetector, a shopper outage reporting website, the problems began round 12 p.m. Jap time on Wednesday.

A number of commenters on Downdetector expressed issue logging into their accounts on Financial institution of America’s web site and banking app.

CNN reported many shoppers complained they might not see their account balances. Some who may entry their accounts had been startled to see zero balances.

In a press release, Financial institution of America stated “Some shoppers are experiencing a problem accessing their accounts and steadiness data at present. These points are being addressed and have largely been resolved. We apologize for any inconvenience.”

Copyright 2024 WHNS. All rights reserved.