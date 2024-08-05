Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina resigns, ending 15 years in power : NPR

toggle caption Rajib Dhar/AP

DHAKA, Bangladesh — Bangladesh’s Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina resigned on Monday, ending 15 years in energy as hundreds of protesters defied a army curfew and stormed her official residence.

Shortly after native media confirmed the embattled chief boarding a army helicopter together with her sister, Bangladesh’s army chief Gen. Waker-uz-Zaman introduced plans to hunt the president’s steering on forming interim authorities.

He promised that the army would stand down, and to launch an investigation into the lethal crackdowns that fueled outrage in opposition to the federal government, and requested residents for time to revive peace.

“Preserve religion within the army, we’ll examine all of the killings and punish the accountable,” he stated. “I’ve ordered that no military and police will take pleasure in any type of firing.”

“Now, the scholars’ responsibility is to remain calm and assist us,” he added.

The protests started peacefully as pissed off college students demanded an finish to a quota system for presidency jobs, however the demonstrations have since morphed into an unprecedented problem and rebellion in opposition to Hasina and her ruling Awami League get together.

The federal government tried to quell the violence with pressure, leaving almost 300 folks lifeless and fueling additional outrage and requires Hasina to step down.

Not less than 95 folks, together with at the least 14 law enforcement officials, died in clashes within the capital on Sunday, in accordance with the nation’s main Bengali-language every day newspaper, Prothom Alo. Lots of extra had been injured within the violence.

Not less than 11,000 folks have been arrested in latest weeks. The unrest has additionally resulted within the closure of colleges and universities throughout the nation, and authorities at one level imposed a shoot-on-sight curfew.

Over the weekend, protesters known as for a “non-cooperation” effort, urging folks to not pay taxes or utility payments and to not present up for work on Sunday, a working day in Bangladesh. Places of work, banks and factories opened, however commuters in Dhaka and different cities confronted challenges attending to their jobs.

Hasina supplied to speak with pupil leaders on Saturday, however a coordinator refused and introduced a one-point demand for her resignation. Hasina repeated her pledges to research the deaths and punish these accountable for the violence. She stated she was prepared to take a seat down at any time when the protesters need.

Authorities shut off cellular web on Sunday in an try to quell the unrest, whereas the broadband web was reduce off briefly Monday morning. It was the second web blackout within the nation after the protests turned lethal in July.

On Monday, after three hours of suspension of broadband providers, each broadband and cellular web returned.

Hasina had stated protesters who engaged in “sabotage” and destruction had been not college students however criminals, and he or she stated the folks ought to take care of them with iron palms.

The 76-year-old was elected for a fourth consecutive time period in a January vote that was boycotted by her major opponents, triggering questions over how free and truthful the vote was. Hundreds of opposition members had been jailed within the lead-up to the polls, which the federal government defended as democratically held.

At present, she is the longest-serving chief within the historical past of Bangladesh, a predominantly Muslim nation of over 160 million folks strategically situated between India and Myanmar.

Her political opponents have beforehand accused her of rising more and more autocratic and known as her a menace to the nation’s democracy, and plenty of now say the unrest is a results of her authoritarian streak and starvation for management in any respect prices.