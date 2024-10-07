Banged-up Colts unable to end Jaguars road losing streak in Week 5 loss

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A depleted Colts staff erased a 14-point fourth-quarter deficit however was unable to finish its street dropping streak to the Jacksonville Jaguars, dropping, 37-34, on Sunday at EverBank Stadium.

The Colts in Week 5 had been with out 9 projected starters from Day 1 of coaching camp: Quarterback Anthony Richardson (indirect), working again Jonathan Taylor (ankle), middle Ryan Kelly (neck), defensive finish Kwity Paye (quad), defensive finish Tyquan Lewis (elbow, injured reserve), defensive finish Samson Ebukam (Achilles, injured reserve), defensive deal with DeForest Buckner (ankle, injured reserve), cornerback Kenny Moore II (hip) and cornerback JuJu Brents (knee, injured reserve).