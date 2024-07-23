Banged-up Braves sign Whit Merrifield to major league deal

Tremendous-utility man Whit Merrifield has signed a significant league contract with the Atlanta Braves and can be a part of the staff a day after All-Star second baseman Ozzie Albies fractured his wrist.

Merrifield was launched final week by the Philadelphia Phillies after hitting .199/.277/.295 with three dwelling runs and 11 RBIs in 174 plate appearances. The 35-year-old signed a one-year, $8 million take care of the Phillies within the offseason and can obtain a prorated portion of the $740,000 main league minimal from Atlanta.

With Albies out an anticipated two months after struggling the damage making use of a tag at second base to St. Louis heart fielder Michael Siani, Merrifield will function insurance coverage to rookie Nacho Alvarez Jr., who was added to the roster Monday. Merrifield has performed second base, third base and left subject this season, and at different factors in his profession has manned heart subject, proper subject and first base as properly.

A 3-time All-Star, Merrifield led the American League in hits twice and in stolen bases thrice whereas with the Kansas Metropolis Royals, the place he batted .286/.332/.425 over seven seasons. He spent two years with the Toronto Blue Jays and joined the Phillies in February, including to the depth of the staff that has been one of the best in baseball.

With the Phillies on the lookout for extra thump in opposition to left-handed pitching, they launched Merrifield, who now joins the staff behind them within the Nationwide League East standings. At 54-44, the Braves occupy the highest wild-card slot within the NL however are 8½ video games again of Philadelphia.

Accidents have vexed the Braves all season. Reigning MVP Ronald Acuña Jr. and ace Spencer Strider are out for the season, and moreover heart fielder Michael Harris II and high starter Max Fried are on the injured checklist.

Merrifield is the third launched veteran the Braves have signed throughout the previous 5 weeks. Outfielder Ramon Laureano joined Atlanta after being launched by Cleveland, and outfielder Eddie Rosario — who starred within the Braves’ run to a World Sequence championship in 2021 — signed with Atlanta after Washington launched him.

Alvarez, 21, is the Braves’ high position-playing prospect and was hitting .336/.432/.575 with seven dwelling runs and 24 RBIs in 28 video games at Triple-A Gwinnett. He has performed completely at shortstop and third base since Atlanta selected him within the fifth spherical of the 2022 draft.