Bandsintown’s Fabrice Sergent on The Live Music Industry Podcast

(Hypebot) – Fabrice Sergent, co-founder and managing accomplice of Bandsintown, joins Prism CEO Matt Ford on The Stay Music Trade Podcast to discover how the world’s largest live performance discovery platform helps artists, venues, and promoters construct an viewers whereas retaining management of their knowledge and direct communications with followers.

“opening folks’s hearts and minds”

On the podcast, Fabrice Sergent shares how “after I heard that 2 million individuals who wished to purchase tickets to Taylor Swift couldn’t, I used to be right here saying that I’ve lots of artists who would like to have a few of your followers purchase tickets to see them.”

“Consider me, the extent of pleasure, pleasure, pleasure, and reference to others might be actually robust in a small venue with a small artist. It may be actually rewarding. So don’t be upset that you simply missed the chance to see that large artist,” he continued. “For me, discovery remains to be a problem. It’s about greater than offering efficiencies. It’s about opening folks’s hearts and minds.”

Along with this music-first ethos that places new artists and unbiased venues on an equal footing with the majors, Bandstown‘s capacity to assist develop the dwell music viewers comes from its large scale:

650,000 registered artists

65,000 registered venues, festivals, and promoters

88 million registered followers

1.5 billion month-to-month lively customers

partnerships with Spotify, Apple, Shazam, Google, Mircosoft Bing, and extra

5 billion customized live performance suggestions yearly.

Two B2C platforms, Bandsintown Promoter and the brand new automated advertising resolution, Bandsintown PRO, empower venues, festivals, and promoters to bypass algorithms, construct their viewers, and promote extra tickets.

Podcast Highlights

Timestamps

(01:45) Live performance discovery platform

(06:35) Totally different from streaming apps

(09:45) Bandsintown artist platform

(14:15) Venue and promoter platform

(15:45) Integrations and partnerships

(17:30) The origin story

(20:10) Bandsintown acquisition historical past

(22:55) Enterprise development trajectory

(25:00) Fabrice’s entrepreneurial historical past

(27:00) Stay music market equilibrium

(33:15) Market variety and vibrancy

(35:25) Supporting native venues and acts

(36:45) Elevated live performance attendance

(39:15) Leaning in much more to AI

(43:10) Imaginative and prescient for the way forward for the trade

Hearken to this particular Stay Music Trade Podcast right here or in your favourite podcast platform.

