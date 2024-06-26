Bandcamp Expands PRO With Private Streaming

(Hypebot) — Bandcamp Professional subscribers can now create and title hyperlinks for personal streaming of albums and tracks. Sharing non-public albums and tracks can be utilized to:
- Attain out for PR protection for an upcoming launch
- Share a observe or album early with superfans
- Get suggestions from a restricted group
Study extra about non-public streaming right here.
Bandcamp PRO presents artists a customized Bandcamp area, further stats, non-public streaming, batch uploads, ad-free video, and extra for $10 monthly.
Bruce Houghton