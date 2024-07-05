Band Protocol Price Prediction for Today, June 30 – BAND Technical Analysis

Be a part of Our Telegram channel to remain updated on breaking information protection

The Band Protocol value prediction reveals that BAND is going through key resistance at $1.25 because the market value heads to the upside.

Band Protocol Prediction Statistics Knowledge:

Band Protocol value now – $1.21

Band Protocol market cap – $175.4 million

Band Protocol circulating provide – 143.7 million

Band Protocol complete provide – 148.1 million

Band Protocol Coinmarketcap rating – #258

BAND/USD Market

Key Ranges:

Resistance ranges: $1.75, $1.80, $1.85

Help ranges: $0.65, $0.60, $0.55

Because the market opens in the present day, after touching the resistance stage of $1.23, BAND/USD retreats with a bearish bias as this could possibly be a trick to maneuver to the upside. Nonetheless, the coin opens at $1.14, and it’s at present heading towards the higher boundary of the channel. For the previous few days, the Band Protocol value has been transferring sideways, buying and selling throughout the 9-day and 21-day transferring averages.

Band Protocol Worth Prediction: Band Protocol (BAND) Could Head to the North

In the intervening time, the Band Protocol value is ranging, and the coin is prone to break to the upside to achieve extra uptrends. In the meantime, BAND/USD is at present hovering at $1.21 because it prepares for the upside. Ought to it slide under the decrease boundary of the channel, the important assist ranges of $0.65, $0.60, and $0.55 could also be examined because the 9-day transferring common stays under the 21-day transferring common, suggesting bearish motion for the market.

However, BAND/USD could get well towards the upside or prolong its decline towards the assist stage of $1.00. If it crosses above the 21-day transferring common, the subsequent main resistance could possibly be discovered across the $1.50 stage because the coin could hit the resistance ranges of $1.75, $1.80, and $1.85. If not, there’s a danger of extra downsides under the decrease boundary of the channel.

BAND/BTC Begins the Upward Motion

In opposition to Bitcoin, the day by day chart exhibits that the Band Protocol value is hovering above the 9-day and 21-day transferring averages. If the value heads towards the higher boundary of the channel, there’s a risk that the coin could create extra positive factors and the subsequent resistance key could possibly be closed to 2500 SAT. If the value rises, it might even break the 2600 SAT and above in future classes.

Nonetheless, ought to the sellers return to the market, 1500 SAT assist could play out, and any additional bearish motion might roll the coin to important assist at 1300 SAT and under. The 9-day MA could have to cross above the 21-day MA, to point bullish indicators throughout the channel.

On that word, @decilizer knowledgeable his followers on X (previously Twitter) that $BAND discovered robust assist at $1 following the current dip. Now, it’s gearing as much as surpass $1.69 within the brief time period, with expectations to succeed in $3 over an extended timeframe.

$BAND took robust assist at 1$ after the current dump. Now it’s getting ready to fly previous 1.69$ within the brief run. 3$ is predicted to be touched in an extended timeframe. Simply count on Bitcoin to remain bullish together with it.

Our knowledge tracked 190% positive factors within the final rally. pic.twitter.com/A9BoTbsCI2 — Decilizer (@decilizer) June 30, 2024

Band Protocol Alternate options

On the day by day chart, Band Protocol’s value is experiencing a powerful upward momentum, leading to a sudden spike in its value motion. If consumers can maintain their bullishness and proceed to drive the coin greater, the Band Protocol value may even see additional upward motion. In the meantime, PlayDoge ($PLAY) is a brand new cryptocurrency that has made a big affect by elevating over $5.3 million in its presale. This achievement coincides with the staff launching staking on Ethereum, along with its preliminary staking on BNB Good Chain. For these seeking to capitalize on the venture’s substantial potential earlier than the sport launch, the PlayDoge presale presents a wonderful alternative to get in on the floor stage.

