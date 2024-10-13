Baltimore Ravens vs. Washington Commanders game: How to watch, kickoff time and more

The Baltimore Ravens will play the Washington Commanders this Sunday, here is the way to watch. (Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire through Getty Photos)

This Sunday afternoon, the Washington Commanders, at present ranked #1 within the NFC East, will hit the highway for an inter-conference recreation towards the AFC’s Baltimore Ravens. The Commanders’ solely loss this season was of their very first recreation towards the Tampa Bay Buccaneers; a win this week will put them on a five-game profitable streak. Right here’s all the information you want about as we speak’s Beltway Bowl recreation between the Ravens vs. Commanders in the course of the NFL’s Week 6. You may as well control dwell game-day updates right here.

Easy methods to watch the Ravens vs. Commanders recreation:

Watch NFL video games on ESPN, NFL Community, Fox, NBC, CBS and a few RSNs

Date: October 13, 2024

Time: 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT

Recreation: Ravens vs. Commanders

TV channel: CBS

Streaming: Paramount+, Fubo, DirecTV, NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube, and extra

What channel is the Ravens vs. Commanders recreation on?

The Commanders will go to the Ravens this Sunday, Oct. 13 airing dwell at 1 p.m. ET on CBS.

The Ravens vs. Commanders recreation can be obtainable to stream on Paramount+ by means of their NFL on CBS channel, which is included in each their Important plan and their Paramount+ with SHOWTIME plan. You may as well watch CBS on platforms together with Fubo TV, DirecTV and YouTube TV. Out of market viewers will be capable of discover the sport on YouTube TV’s NFL Sunday Ticket and NFL+.

Paramount+ Paramount+ presents subscribers entry to NFL video games on CBS. Plus, the platform is nice for followers of Champions League soccer, Star Trek, Survivor, The Problem and a lot extra. In contrast to quite a lot of different streaming providers nowadays, Paramount+ nonetheless presents a one-week free trial — so new subscribers can signal as much as watch this weekend and take a look at the remainder of the Paramount+ library completely free for seven days. Attempt free at Paramount+

(Fubo) Fubo TV provides you entry to ESPN, NFL Community, Fox, ABC, CBS and 100+ extra dwell channels. At $80/month, the dwell TV streaming service is certainly a giant funding for soccer followers. However it presents almost each channel you will want to look at the NFL season, and nonetheless leaves you with main financial savings in comparison with a conventional cable package deal. Fubo subscribers additionally get 1000 hours of cloud DVR storage. The platform additionally presents a free trial interval, so you’ll be able to catch per week’s price of video games risk-free. The platform additionally presents a free trial interval, so you’ll be able to catch some video games risk-free. Proper now you may get $30 off any Fubo tier in your first month. Attempt free at Fubo

(YouTube) NFL Sunday Ticket is accessible solely on YouTube TV and presents soccer followers the prospect to look at each main recreation that is airing out of their native markets. NFL Sunday ticket is accessible with a subscription to YouTube TV for $670.96 over 4 months (that is $168/mo). You may as well buy a subscription with out being a YouTube TV subscriber for $479 for the season. Attempt free at YouTube

A primary $6.99 monthly (or $40 yearly) NFL+ subscription will get you reside native and primetime common season and postseason video games in your telephone or pill, and dwell audio for each recreation of the season throughout supported gadgets. NFL+ Premium, whereas just a little pricier at $14.99 monthly (or $80 yearly) additionally consists of entry to NFL Community and NFL RedZone, plus full and condensed replays of each recreation throughout supported gadgets. NFL+ additionally presents a 7-day free trial. $7/month at NFL+

Watch NFL video games on ESPN, ESPN+, NBC, CBS, Fox and NFL Community

2024 NFL season Week 6 full schedule:

All instances Jap

Thursday, Oct. 10

Sunday, Oct. 13

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Chicago Bears: 9:30 a.m. (NFL Community)

Washington Commanders vs. Baltimore Ravens: 1 p.m. (CBS)

Arizona Cardinals vs. Inexperienced Bay Packers: 1 p.m. (FOX)

Houston Texans vs, New England Patriots: 1 p.m. (CBS)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. New Orleans Saints: 1 p.m. (FOX)

Cleveland Browns vs. Philadelphia Eagles: 1 p.m. (FOX)

Indianapolis Colts vs. Tennessee Titans: 1 p.m. (CBS)

Los Angeles Chargers vs. Denver Broncos: 4:05 p.m. (CBS)

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Las Vegas Raiders: 4:05 p.m. (CBS)

Atlanta Falcons vs. Carolina Panthers 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Detroit Lions vs. Dallas Cowboys: 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Cincinatti Bengals vs. New York Giants: 8:20 p.m. NBC)

Monday, Oct. 14

Easy methods to watch each NFL recreation this season:

Many NFL video games are broadcast on native channels, so when you’re seeking to catch an in-market recreation, it might be so simple as turning in your TV (or establishing a digital TV antenna). A $7/month subscription to NFL+ will get you entry to NFL Community which might be nice for watching some video games, however the draw back of NFL+ is that with regards to the common season, it is simply native and primetime video games (and solely on cellular or pill!). Wherein case, here is what we suggest to look at the NFL.

Stream NFL Thursday Night time Soccer video games

Watch NFL video games on native channels like Fox, CBS and NBC

