Baltimore Ravens’ Lamar Jackson Fires Back at Complaining Fans

On Sunday night time, the Baltimore Ravens lastly performed as much as their sky-high potential.
The Ravens completely dominated the previously-undefeated Buffalo Payments in entrance of a nationwide viewers to the tune of a 35-10 victory. Derrick Henry ran everywhere in the Payments’ protection, racking up 199 dashing yards and two complete touchdowns. On the opposite aspect of the ball, the protection held Josh Allen and co. in test and made almost all of the performs it wanted to.
It was an awesome workforce victory, however notably, star quarterback Lamar Jackson was comparatively quiet. The 2-time MVP accomplished 13 of 18 passes for 156 yards and a landing, including 54 yards and one other landing on the bottom. It was Jackson’s second-straight sport underneath 200 passing yards, however extra importantly, it was Baltimore’s second-straight victory.
On Monday morning, Jackson took to social media to reaffirm that it isn’t about his particular person stats, however about serving to his workforce nevertheless he can.
“It is a ‘TEAM’ sport, I’m not out right here happy after I threw for 300 yds however took a L,” Jackson worte. “If I throw for 50 yds and we WIN, that’s wtf issues. Yall cease commenting on our socials in regards to the yds yall fan duel or parlays ain’t hit.”
Jackson has needed to carry the Ravens on his again many instances earlier than, however that hasn’t been the case of their two victories this season. Whereas bettors and fantasy soccer homeowners might not prefer it, not having a lot on his plate is rather more sustainable than earlier than.
To him, a efficiency like Sunday is the true epitome of Ravens soccer.
“Sure, it is the beginning of it,” Jackson advised reporters after the sport. “We bought the operating sport going, however the receivers, they did their half. That [was] simply the kind of sport [where] we needed to run the ball extra. They have been taking part in two excessive [safeties], and Derrick [Henry] simply did what he was alleged to do, and the offensive line [was] as nicely. Our receivers helped us out lots, too.”
