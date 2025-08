Baltimore goes (Savannah) Bananas for baseball

Savannah Bananas in Baltimore for 2025 Banana Ball World Tour

THE FIRST ONE HAPPENING TONIGHT. A BALTIMORE CROWD GOING ABSOLUTELY BANANAS FOR THE DANCING BACK. STUNT PERFORMING BASEBALL TEAM. THE SAVANNAH BANANAS. I LOVE THAT THEY MADE THE GAME MORE FUN. AND THEY DO LIKE TRICKS. I’M FROM MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MARYLAND, AND BECAUSE IT JUST LOOKED LIKE SO MUCH FUN, THE TRENDING BANANA BALL PROS ARE ON THEIR BANANA BALL WORLD TOUR. AND BEHIND SOME OF THEIR DANCE MOVES. CHOREOGRAPHER MACEO HARRISON, A BALTIMORE NATIVE, IT FEELS GOOD TO GET BACK TO YOUR ROOTS AND SEE WHERE YOU COME FROM. STOPPING IN CHARM CITY TO PLAY AGAINST ONE OF THE FOUR OTHER TEAMS IN THE LEAGUE. THE FIREFIGHTERS. IT’S PRETTY COOL BECAUSE EACH TEAM HAS A DIFFERENT BRAND, AND SO BANANAS ARE A LITTLE GOOFY. PARTY ANIMALS OR PARTY HARD TAILGATERS LINE DANCE. WE REPRESENT LIKE A BROTHERHOOD. LIKE BIGGER THAN BASEBALL. AND I THINK THAT THAT PLAYS WELL WITH WHAT MY FAVORITE PART IS. I LOVE THE FAN INTERACTION. PLAYERS SPLITTING UP THEIR TIME TO ENSURE FANS GET THE FULL EXPERIENCE TO SEE THE GAME AND IT’S AND TO WATCH THEM THE THE PERSON, STILTS. STILTS GUY. IS HE YOUR FAVORITE? DAKOTA. RIGHT? YEAH. WHEN WE FIRST STARTED, WE ONLY SOLD A HANDFUL OF TICKETS. AND NOW TO SEE A WAITLIST OVER 3.5 MILLION AND SEE EVERYWHERE WE GO SOLD OUT FROM NFL STADIUMS TO COLLEGE FOOTBALL STADIUMS TO MULTIPLE NIGHTS IN MAJOR LEAGUE STADIUMS. YOU NEVER COULD IMAGINE THIS OWNER OF SAVANNAH BANANAS, JESSE COLE, SAYS WHILE THE BANANAS MAY REFLECT THE HARLEM GLOBETROTTERS AS FAR AS THEIR ENTERTAINMENT ASPECT, THERE’S A LOT MORE TO UNPEEL WHEN IT COMES TO THE BANANA BALL GAME. WE’RE GOING TO HAVE SIX TEAMS GOING INTO NEXT YEAR. WE’RE GOING TO HAVE A LEAGUE, SO IT’S NOT JUST ONE TEAM PUTTING ON THE SAME SHOW EVERY NIGHT. IT’S A COMPLETELY NEW LEAGUE AND MORE THAN ANYTHING, WE’RE CREATING A SPORT, NOT JUST A SHOW. A NEW SPORT. MAKING A HOME RUN HERE IN CHARM CITY, BALTIMORE FEED ME, RIGHT? YOU KNOW, AND NOW THE WEATHER IS PERFECT. I MEAN, IT DOESN’T GET MUCH BETTER THAN THIS. AND THEY WILL HAVE A SECOND GAME. ANOTHER SOLD OUT GAME TOMORROW NIGHT, SATURDAY AT 7:00 FROM THE YARD.