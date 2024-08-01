BAKR Makes It Easy — And Delicious — To Celebrate National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day

Nationwide Chocolate Chip Cookie Day is developing on Aug. 4, and for individuals who wish to benefit from the iconic cookie at dwelling with out the difficulty of baking from scratch, a small-batch bakery out of Chicago has the right frozen cookie dough.

Alexa Ryan based BAKR in August 2023 to reimagine the house baking expertise by producing the perfect ready-to-bake cookie dough in the marketplace. Within the final yr, the corporate has produced a whole bunch of hundreds of cookies to ship on to followers nationwide and expanded into greater than 400 retail places.

“BAKR isn’t your common retailer purchased ready-to-bake cookie dough,” Ryan stated. “Utilizing solely actual elements, we’re placing our modern-day twist on basic flavors, for recent, bakery high quality cookies, straight out of your oven in simply 16 minutes.”

In keeping with Ryan, the artwork of the right cookie was practically misplaced in recent times, as manufacturers crammed them with protein, made them the scale of a baseball, and added different gimmicks alongside preservatives and synthetic elements. BAKR takes the enduring chocolate chip cookie again to fundamentals with high-quality flour, sugar, eggs, vanilla, baking soda, butter, and naturally, chocolate.

The inaugural cookie dough BAKR launched was Brown Butter Chocolate Chunk, which even comes with flakey salt so that you can sprinkle on prime.

“From the early days of launching BAKR, we acquired nice evaluations and had been persistently promoting out markets round Chicago, which was unbelievable for our new enterprise,” Ryan stated. “As phrase unfold, we began to get inquiries from world class organizations like 3 Michelin Star eating places and prime tier retailers searching for our cookies and we began to appreciate how a lot individuals love one thing so simple as a extremely…actually nice cookie.”

Demand for BAKR cookie dough simply retains rising, guaranteeing BAKR might be stocked in shops all through the Midwest.

The model additionally not too long ago launched 4 new cookie dough flavors: Gooey Butter Cake, Double Fudge Brownie, S’mores, and Cinnamon Roll snickerdoodle.

“We simply up to date our branding and introduced 4 new flavors, which we’re very enthusiastic about,” Ryan stated. “Our purpose is to place the enjoyable again into cookie dough, with plans to proceed to innovate within the house and broaden into extra retailers. Yr two, we hope to broaden to a nationwide model, with the purpose to turn out to be the primary pure cookie dough!”

