Bachelor’s Sydney Lotuaco Welcomes Baby No. 1 With Husband Nick Wehby

Bachelor Nation’s Sydney Lotuaco and husband Nick Wehby have welcomed their first child.

“Our woman is right here! Remy Lee Wehby ❤️ (pronounced Ray-Mee) named after our two grandmas that we consider performed a component in bringing us collectively,” Lotuaco, 33, wrote by way of Instagram on Friday, July 5. “She was born 7/4/24 and can all the time get fireworks on her birthday 🥰.”

Within the announcement, Lotuaco shared one solo shot of her daughter mendacity down whereas sporting a pastel onesie with rainbows on it. Within the second snap, Lotuaco and Wehby posed for the digital camera smiling as the previous actuality star held her new child.

Earlier this yr, Lotuaco shared that she and Wehby, who tied the knot in Could 2023, had been anticipating their first youngster.

“New yr, new addition! Child Wehby coming this summer time 🥰,” she captioned a collection of pics from the couple’s maternity photoshoot again in January.

Earlier than discovering The One in Wehby, Lotuaco competed for the guts of Colton Underwood throughout his season of The Bachelor in 2019. After Lotuaco exited the present, she returned to the franchise in an try to seek out love on Bachelor in Paradise season 6. She and Mike Johnson had a short romance on the seaside. Johnson in the end ended issues, claiming their “connection was simply not there in any way.”

Whereas Lotuaco didn’t discover love throughout her actuality TV stints, it did assist her lead the trail towards Wehby, whom she met through the COVID-19 pandemic.

“He watched The Bachelor as a result of his mother acquired him to start out watching after which ultimately Paradise as a result of he knew I’d be on it,” the previous NBA dancer solely revealed to Us Weekly in June 2020. “[I] don’t know the way I piqued his curiosity, however I’m very completely satisfied I did!”

Lotuaco instructed Us that Wehby reached out to her by way of social media after watching her season. The pair “began speaking at the start of quarantine over DMs, then textual content and ultimately FaceTime.”

After speaking on the telephone for 3 months, Lotuaco determined to fly to Ohio to satisfy Wehby face-to-face.

“He drove me again to Virginia so I wouldn’t have to return from a aircraft straight to my mother and father’ home, the place I’ve been quarantining,” she defined to Us. “It was a bit scary seeing if we’d have the identical connection in actual life, however fortunately it was even higher in particular person!”

Lotuaco and Wehby made their relationship official in June 2020 and acquired engaged the next yr.

“One and DONE! 💍 I like you perpetually @njw_0401 🤍,” Lotuaco wrote alongside a number of candy photographs of her and Wehby.